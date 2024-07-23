French restaurant Metronome to close permanently

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) The restaurant's permanent closure comes months after its executive chef Miko Calo officially stepped down from her post

MANILA, Philippines – Metronome is closing its doors permanently, the French fine dining restaurant announced “with deep regret” in an Instagram post on Monday, July 22.

The Makati City restaurant said that the facilities are “fully intact and ready to operate,” and interested parties may get in touch for inquiries.

“It was a fun five years and we thank everyone for being a part of that,” Metronome added, not disclosing the reason behind its permanent closure.

On May 16, the restaurant said it was closing “indefinitely.” Commenters then expressed concern over the restaurant’s resident cat named Nome nome, who the restaurant said has been adopted by one of Metronome’s former chefs.

“Not to worry, she has been adopted by one of our staff. She’s in good hands,” the restaurant wrote in its reply to a customer.

The restaurant also posted a statement about Nome nome on the cat’s Instagram account.

The restaurant’s closure comes a few months after Metronome’s executive chef Miko Calo officially stepped down from her post on April 18. She tendered her resignation on March 18.

“For the past several months, the direction regarding Metronome’s future has led to divergent opinions among its leadership team. This situation had created a climate of unease and doubt,” Calo said in a press statement.

Located in Legazpi Village, Makati City, Metronome is a modern French restaurant known for its dégustation menus and collaborations with other notable chefs, such as Margarita Forés, Johanne Siy, Metiz’s Stephan Duhesme, Toyo Eatery’s Jordy Navarra, and Mōdan’s Jorge Mendez. – Rappler.com