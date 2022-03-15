LOOK: Fruitas’ new ‘Freshidential Cups’ lets you ‘choose’ your president

Vote for your #FreshFruiture every time you buy a 16-oz fruit shake bearing the face of your chosen presidential candidate

MANILA, Philippines – Just in time for Halalan 2022, local fruit shake brand Fruitas has launched their new “Freshidential Cups” as part of their “Vote for the #FreshFruiture” campaign, featuring five presidential candidates.

Photo courtesy of Fruitas

For every purchase of a 16oz fruit shake from Fruitas’ mall kiosks, customers can request a cup bearing the face of their chosen presidential candidate – either Vice President Leni Robredo, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Manny Pacquiao, or Senator Ping Lacson.

Photo courtesy of Fruitas

According to Fruitas, the #FreshFruiture campaign serves as an informal poll on the people’s preferred presidential candidates for the upcoming national elections in May. Fruitas will be releasing the results of who got the highest number of cups sold at the end of the campaign.

Photo courtesy of Fruitas

Fruitas launched the same project in 2010, in an attempt to “gauge the political opinion of the Filipinos.”

The 2022 Freshidential Cups have been available since December 2021 in Fruitas outlets nationwide.

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven also launched a 2022 “Speak Cup” campaign on March 9, featuring Senator Ping Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and ex-senator and dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos on their drink cups.

Local Japanese-inspired bakeshop Kumori also launched new Presidentiables Cake Cups in February. – Rappler.com