Mango mania! Buy fresh mangoes from Batangas farmers at 3 Ortigas malls

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re dropping by your favorite mall over the weekend, don’t miss out on a mango-nificent opportunity to support our local hardworking farmers from Batangas, especially if you love fresh and ripe carabao mangoes! It takes two to mango after all.

BATANGAS FARMERS. Photo from Mayani’s website

Ortigas Malls is hosting a three-day “Mango Bagsakan” fest at Greenhills, Tiendestas, and Estancia from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3. The mangoes being sold are directly sourced and picked by farmers from Lipa, Batangas, in partnership with online produce shop Mayani. Customers can also pre-order for delivery until Thursday, March 31 via Mayani’s website.

The available mangoes at the stalls will be ripe carabao and manibalang (half-ripe), costing an estimate price of P120 a kilo for the former and P110 for the latter. The carabao mangoes are best enjoyed ripened after four to five days.

For the Greenhills location, you can find the stall at the front entrance of McDonald’s from 5 am to 10 am, and at the ground floor of Shoppesville from 10 am to 5 pm.

At Tiendesitas, you can find them at Gate 2 from 6 am to 10 am and Level 1, Food Village from 10 am to 4 pm.

At Estancia, the stall will be at Capitol Commons Park from 6 am to 10 am and at the ground floor of the East Wing from 10 am to 4 pm. Don’t forget your reusable produce bags, totes, and canvas bags! – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com