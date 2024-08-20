Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines is now accepting reservations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Beef Wellington, anyone? Starting August 20, you can now book your tables at Chef Gordon Ramsay's flagship restaurant in Metro Manila!

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready? Yes, chef! The highly anticipated Philippine outpost of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s renowned restaurant is finally opening its doors in Metro Manila.

The Michelin-starred celebrity chef’s first foray into the country is now accepting reservations starting Tuesday, August 20, at its flagship branch on the second floor of Newport World Resorts’ Grand Wing, where an upscale 400-square-meter space can accommodate up to 100 diners.

The restaurant will be one of the resort’s largest, located just across Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Newport World Resorts stands at 25 hectares.

No exact opening date has been announced yet.

Newport World Resorts chairman Kevin L. Tan made the official announcement after finalizing the details with Chef Ramsay himself during a meeting at The Londoner in Macao. He mentioned personally meeting Chef Ramsay, whose “larger-than-life personality…makes opening one of the most sought-after restaurants in the culinary world” even more exciting.

The menu is set to feature Ramsay’s iconic British classics, including his famous Beef Wellington, grilled steaks, fresh market seafood, sides, and dessert. There will also be a lounge bar experience, which will offer high-end wines, spirits, and handcrafted cocktails. The full menu has yet to be confirmed.

Reservations can be made online.

For groups of six or more, a deposit of P1,000 per person is required when making a reservation. Private dining room reservations require a 50% deposit of the minimum spend amount. For lunch, this is P3,000+ per person or P30,000+ for a group of 10, and for dinner, it is P5,000+ per person or P50,000+ for 10.

The restaurant’s dress code is smart casual.

Newport World Resorts first announced the restaurant opening in November 2023.

The Gordon Ramsay Restaurants group continues its global expansion, with new locations opening across North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as new dining concepts like Gordon Ramsay Burger and Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza.

For more information on Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines, you can check out its Facebook page. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com