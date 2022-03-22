Siomai with a twist! Try Grilled Siomai Kebabs in Cebu

Shannen Sushmita Reyes thinks of a new way to eat Cebu’s most beloved siomai on rice

CEBU, Philippines – Looking for something new to try? If you love Siomai sa Tisa, then you’ll love these Grilled Siomai Kebabs on top of homemade java rice!

Fresh out of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), business entrepreneur Shannen Sushmita Reyes thought of a new way to eat Cebu’s most beloved siomai on rice and founded Siomai Kebab in May 2021.

Each tray of Siomai Kebab is served with takoyaki sauce, drizzled with garlic mayo, and topped with chopped spring onions. Everything is made from scratch — from the sauce to the java rice that’s often served with the kebabs as a “combo.”

“Akong nabantayan man gud diri sa Cebu para mu succeed imong food business your product should be aside sa lami ug barato dapat unique para dali mabantayan kay ma curious man ang taw,” Reyes said.

(What I noticed in Cebu is that for your food business to succeed your product should be, aside from delicious and affordable, unique, so that it would be easy to notice and people would be curious.)

She explained that she took inspiration from her friend’s successful business that sold fried embutidos (Philippine meatloaf).

“Instead of steaming the embutido, my friend decided to fry it with a foil wrap that would cover the meat. The outside part of the embutido was charred but the inside got very juicy. It clicked with the people so well and that’s where I got my inspiration from,” Reyes said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

From there, Reyes conceptualized Siomai Kebab’s business plan and now sells these treats in five branches in Metro Cebu.

While siomai clearly isn’t a Middle-Eastern dish, Reyes cooks Cebu’s beloved Chinese dish the same way Chuan (Chinese variation of kebab) is. Essentially, the meat is skewered and then grilled.

There are two options to choose from — Original Siomai and Japanese Siomai. Both options are priced at P50 and are served in fours. You can even add P15 for Java Rice. Their best seller is the Japanese Siomai!

Here’s where to get yours today:

Siomai Kebab – Mabolo (3 pm to 12 am, Tuesdays-Sundays)

E-zone, F. Cabahug St., Cebu City, beside CIE and Bonifacio District, Across Citipark Hotel, Near Fooda Mabolo

Siomai Kebab – Jones (11 am to 8 pm, Mondays-Saturdays)

Southpole Grill and Restaurant, beside BDO-Jones and 7/11 Jones

Siomai Kebab – Maguikay, Mandaue (4 pm to 12 am, Tuesdays-Sundays)

JJ Marketplace, beside Holy Family Parish

Siomai Kebab – Medellin (11 am to 8 pm Thursdays-Sundays)

Paradizzo Beach Resort

Siomai Kebab – Basak, Mandaue (11 am to 7 pm Mondays-Saturdays)

Go Ka Oh Building

– Rappler.com