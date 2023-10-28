Happy Hallo-weekend! 7 fang-tastic treats, activities to enjoy this Halloween 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here’s our no tricks, all treats list of spook-tacular Halloween eats and events around the metro!

MANILA, Philippines — This year’s Halloween season falls on a long weekend riddled with holidays, giving everyone more opportunities to have a deathly good time! Whether you’re looking for a spooky sweet treat or a killer time and place to meet, here are some spook-tacular ideas of a fun time you can enjoy with your friends and family.

Krispy Kreme Halloween Specials

It’s a throwback to your childhood days! Krispy Kreme has two limited edition nostalgic Scooby-Doo–themed donuts: Scooby-Dooby-Doo and Mystery Machine as well as the Midnight Mallow Kreme Soda, an exclusive drink on the menu.

The Scooby-Dooby-Doo donut is covered in sky blue chocolate coating, iced in lime green frosting, with vibrant orange kreme in the donut hole. It also has a Scooby-Doo topper on top. Meanwhile, the Mystery Machine donut has a dark chocolate flavor coated in dark chocolate sprinkles and is topped with the same lime green icing and a Mystery Machine candy topper.

Scooby Dooby-Doooo, where are youuuuu?



Turn your detective mode ON and solve the creepiest mysteries with our exclusive Scooby-doo Halloween Doughnuts! 🕵🏻‍♀️🔍 pic.twitter.com/QJYyEFbwMz — Krispy Kreme PH 🇵🇭 (@KrispyKremePH) October 10, 2023

Krispy Kreme’s Midnight Mallow Kreme Soda blends MUG Root Beer with toasted marshmallow essence, topped with sea salt cream and dark chocolate sprinkles. Each Scooby-Doo donut starts at P70, while the Midnight Mallow Kreme Soda is priced at P135.

Getting ready for a trick or treat? Upgrade your treats this season!👻🎃



Have your Haunted Halloween doughnuts delivered through GrabFood, FoodPanda, Pick.A.Roo, OrderMo and Groover! 🍭🍬 pic.twitter.com/Gwv09tgDMZ — Krispy Kreme PH 🇵🇭 (@KrispyKremePH) October 26, 2023

Krisipy Kreme also offers the original Haunted Halloween doughnuts inspired by the jack ‘o lantern pumpkins, bats, Frankenstein, and zombies. These exclusive treats are available until October 31.

Cafe 1228’s Halloween-themed buffet at New World Makati Hotel

Perfect for the trick-or-treating kiddos! New World Makati Hotel’s Cafe 1228 joins the festivities with Halloween-themed buffets on October 31 (dinner) at P3,500++ and November 1 (lunch) at P3,100++, with kids’ rate at P1,400++.

DEATH BY POPSICLE. Desserts at Cafe 1228. Photo courtesy of New World Makati Hotel

Kids who dress up in Halloween costumes also receive loot bags from New World Makati Hotel and stand a chance to win special prizes as the “Best Halloween Costume” awardee.

Guests can make a reservation through New World Makati Hotel’s website. They can also choose to avail of the Spooktacular Stay room package, with rates starting at P6,500, valid for stays between October 27 to November 5.

To the older crowd: If you’re looking for a night of fun fright, New World Makati Hotel is also hosting a Halloween party BOO! Rouge. For P1,200, you can get bar-crafted cocktails, spirits, beers, sodas, chile juices, and special Halloween-themed drinks for drinkers and non-alcoholics alike. Attendees can also get the chance to win special prizes if they bag the “Best in Costume” award for spooky-chic fits!

Fa-boo-lous treats at City of Dreams Manila

From October 28 to 31, The Pasay City resort and casino’s Cafe Society lays out spooky limited edition confectionary goods.

SEE CHEESE! A spookily sweet ube cheesecake awaits you at City of Dreams’ Cafe Society. Photo courtesy of City of Dreams Manila

The eerie delights are as follows: Wicked Cashew Fudge (P250), Monster Halloween Cake (P1,500), Mummy Loaf Cake (P1,500), Scary Halloween Cookies (P400 for 5 pcs.), and Enchanting Almond Milk Chocolate and Bloody Cranberry (P350), among others.

M Bakery’s ghoulish Halloween cupcakes

For something scary yet sweet, M Bakery has a wide assortment of Halloween cakes, cupcakes, and mini cupcakes in the cutest designs. Just take a look at how adorable these ghost and mummy cupcakes are!

Gorge on more cupcakes in different designs: monsters, spiders, eyeballs, and jack o’ lanterns.

DreamPlay’s Spookfest 2023

DreamPlay presents its annual Spookfest activity this coming November 1! The first 150 guests can purchase a Spookfest VIP Package for P2,999, inclusive of an all-day pass at DreamPlay’s main attractions including a Spookfest Word Hunt, pumpkin cookie-making at Cooking with Gingy with complimentary Spookfest string bag and pumpkin-themed cookies, and a Spookfest Halloween costume contest. Winners can get the chance to win an overnight stay at Hyatt Regency Manila with breakfast for two.

Other arts and crafts activities are available, such as hand and face painting and Halloween paper mask-making. DreamPlay characters Shrek and Fiona will also be there to tour package participants around The Shoppes at the Boulevard for a Trick-or-Treat activity at participating restaurants and retail outlets including Chez Gingy, Café Society, Red Ginger, and Wolfgang Steakhouse Grill.

Nightmares Manila

Creepers jeepers! Looking for something more adrenaline-pumping? Nightmares Manila promises a spine-chilling 5-in-1 walk-through attraction, scary escape rooms, and zombie paintball.

Experience different themed scary stories and come face-to-face with a ghastly array of creatures at an abandoned mansion, a terrifying circus, and a haunted schoolhouse. For the brave souls, check out their escape rooms, where teams of four to six people can band together to outsmart mad serial killers, sinister cannibals, and even a vengeful pharaoh with a curse to inflict.

You can even grab a bite at the Nightmares Cafe once the scare has subsided.

Dollhouse of Horrors at Eastwood City

Eastwood City in Quezon City has now become the creepy Dollhouse of Horrors just in time for Halloween!

From October 28 to 29, favorite spots transform into eerie funhouses with “Spooks in the City.” Visitors can also join the Dollhouse of Darkness party for the chance to win exclusive giveaways and freebies. Visitors can also get the chance to play some hair-raising games the Fright Room and buy some haunting toys to keep for themselves at the Scare Fair room.

The Halloween Dollhouse of Darkness party happening on October 29 at 3 pm at the Open Park will have live performances, a best-dressed costume competition, and even a pizza-making event for kids. Pets are more than welcome to join in the fun! – with additional reports from Ally de Leon and Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon and Dana Villano are Rappler interns.