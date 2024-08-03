Food
Food
meal ideas

Back to school! Baon ideas without using canned or processed meats

Steph Arnaldo

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Back to school! Baon ideas without using canned or processed meats
Local food content creators share with Rappler their favorite easy-to-make, healthy homemade recipes that kids will love for baon!

MANILA, Philippines – Another school year begins! Students may be excited, but parents also face the eternal struggle of figuring out what to pack in their children’s lunchbox every day.

Without the ease and convenience of using canned meats and processed food (which aren’t the healthiest options), preparing a variety of nutritious, filling, simple, and tasty meals can be challenging. But it is possible!

To help us out, a few local food content creators shared with Rappler some homemade recipes that are easy to make and easy to pack for your kids’ lunchboxes. These savory, balanced meal ideas don’t rely on processed meats, and instead, focus on fresh ingredients and flavors. Try them out soon!

Chicken Chops with Katsu Sauce by @kusinerangina
CHICKEN KATSU – A KID’S FAVORITE. Photo from @kusinerangina

Ingredients:

  • Chicken breast
  • Salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika
  • All-purpose flour, egg, breadcrumbs
  • Cabbage, sesame seeds
  • 3 tbsp tomato ketchup
  • 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 2 tbsp oyster sauce

Instructions:

  1. Season chicken breast with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika.
  2. Coat chicken in flour, dip in beaten egg, then cover in breadcrumbs.
  3. Fry until golden brown.
  4. For the katsu sauce, mix Worcestershire sauce, oyster sauce, ketchup, and sugar.
  5. Garnish with shredded cabbage and toasted sesame seeds. Pack with rice and extra sauce for a complete meal.
Squash Omelette (Squash Okoy) by @foodaideals
A SAMPLE OF ‘TORTANG KALABASA.’ Photo by Obsidian Soul via Wikimedia Commons

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup ground pork
  • 3 slices squash, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 egg
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 red onion, chopped
  • 1 cup oil for frying
  • 1/2 cup water
  • Green onion, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. In a bowl, mix the flour, cornstarch, egg, water, salt, and pepper until smooth and fully incorporated.
  2. Add the sliced squash, minced garlic, chopped red onion, chopped onion leaves, and ground pork to the flour mixture. Stir until well combined.
  3. Heat about a cup of oil in a large skillet. Once hot, scoop about 1/4 cup of the squash batter into the oil. Fry until the bottom turns a light golden brown, then flip and fry until the other side is golden brown too.
  4. Serve hot with a side of sweet chili sauce for dipping!
Ground Beef with Toge by @chefgeloguison

Ingredients:

  • 100g ground beef
  • Red onion, garlic, minced ginger
  • Toge (bean sprouts)
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • Salt, pepper, green onions

Instructions:

  1. Sauté the ground beef with onions, garlic, and ginger.
  2. Add the toge and cook until tender.
  3. Season with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.
  4. Garnish with chopped green onions and pack with rice for a filling lunch.
@chefgeloguison MURANG PAMBAON NGAYONG PASUKAN NG MGA BAGETS! Sa patung-patong na gastos tuwing pasukan like tuition, books, uniform, projects, everyday baon etc. naghahanap tayong mga parents ng mura pero masustansyang pwedeng kainin ng mga bagets. Try niyo na itong 2 recipes na magugustuhanng mga anak ninyo. Laban lang parents! Mairaraos din natin ang kinabukasan ng ating mga anak! 💕 #eatstodiefor #yummification #foodieph ♬ original sound – Chef Gelo Guison
Ground Pork with Mixed Vegetables by @chefgeloguison

Ingredients:

  • 100 grams ground pork
  • Frozen mixed vegetables (corn, carrot, peas)
  • Tomato sauce
  • Water, salt, pepper, sugar

Instructions:

  1. Brown the ground pork in a pan.
  2. Add in the mixed vegetables and sauté until cooked.
  3. Pour in the tomato sauce and a bit of water, then season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar.
  4. Simmer until the sauce thickens. Serve with rice.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Avatar photo

author

Steph Arnaldo

If she’s not writing about food, she’s probably thinking about it. From advertising copywriter to freelance feature writer, Steph Arnaldo finally turned her part-time passion into a full-time career. She’s written about food, lifestyle, and wellness for Rappler since 2018.
More from Steph Arnaldo

health and wellness tips

recipe ideas