Back to school! Baon ideas without using canned or processed meats

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Another school year begins! Students may be excited, but parents also face the eternal struggle of figuring out what to pack in their children’s lunchbox every day.
Without the ease and convenience of using canned meats and processed food (which aren’t the healthiest options), preparing a variety of nutritious, filling, simple, and tasty meals can be challenging. But it is possible!
To help us out, a few local food content creators shared with Rappler some homemade recipes that are easy to make and easy to pack for your kids’ lunchboxes. These savory, balanced meal ideas don’t rely on processed meats, and instead, focus on fresh ingredients and flavors. Try them out soon!
Chicken Chops with Katsu Sauce by @kusinerangina
Ingredients:
- Chicken breast
- Salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika
- All-purpose flour, egg, breadcrumbs
- Cabbage, sesame seeds
- 3 tbsp tomato ketchup
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp oyster sauce
Instructions:
- Season chicken breast with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika.
- Coat chicken in flour, dip in beaten egg, then cover in breadcrumbs.
- Fry until golden brown.
- For the katsu sauce, mix Worcestershire sauce, oyster sauce, ketchup, and sugar.
- Garnish with shredded cabbage and toasted sesame seeds. Pack with rice and extra sauce for a complete meal.
Squash Omelette (Squash Okoy) by @foodaideals
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup ground pork
- 3 slices squash, thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 egg
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 red onion, chopped
- 1 cup oil for frying
- 1/2 cup water
- Green onion, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a bowl, mix the flour, cornstarch, egg, water, salt, and pepper until smooth and fully incorporated.
- Add the sliced squash, minced garlic, chopped red onion, chopped onion leaves, and ground pork to the flour mixture. Stir until well combined.
- Heat about a cup of oil in a large skillet. Once hot, scoop about 1/4 cup of the squash batter into the oil. Fry until the bottom turns a light golden brown, then flip and fry until the other side is golden brown too.
- Serve hot with a side of sweet chili sauce for dipping!
Ground Beef with Toge by @chefgeloguison
Ingredients:
- 100g ground beef
- Red onion, garlic, minced ginger
- Toge (bean sprouts)
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- Salt, pepper, green onions
Instructions:
- Sauté the ground beef with onions, garlic, and ginger.
- Add the toge and cook until tender.
- Season with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.
- Garnish with chopped green onions and pack with rice for a filling lunch.
@chefgeloguison MURANG PAMBAON NGAYONG PASUKAN NG MGA BAGETS! Sa patung-patong na gastos tuwing pasukan like tuition, books, uniform, projects, everyday baon etc. naghahanap tayong mga parents ng mura pero masustansyang pwedeng kainin ng mga bagets. Try niyo na itong 2 recipes na magugustuhanng mga anak ninyo. Laban lang parents! Mairaraos din natin ang kinabukasan ng ating mga anak! 💕 #eatstodiefor #yummification #foodieph ♬ original sound – Chef Gelo Guison
Ground Pork with Mixed Vegetables by @chefgeloguison
Ingredients:
- 100 grams ground pork
- Frozen mixed vegetables (corn, carrot, peas)
- Tomato sauce
- Water, salt, pepper, sugar
Instructions:
- Brown the ground pork in a pan.
- Add in the mixed vegetables and sauté until cooked.
- Pour in the tomato sauce and a bit of water, then season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar.
- Simmer until the sauce thickens. Serve with rice.
– Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.