Poblacion’s Holy Smokes BBQ to close down permanently

The resto known for its smoked and grilled meats is saying goodbye to its Poblacion spot after 6 years

MANILA, Philippines – Poblacion’s smoked meats restaurant Holy Smokes BBQ will be closing its doors permanently starting August 5, as announced in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 30.

Holy Smokes, which was founded in 2016, will be transformed into a new food concept called Burnt Bean, set to open in Bonifacio Global City by September.

“No goodbyes, just see you later’s! Thank you for the love & support you’ve shown us over the last amazing 6 years,” the Holy Smokes BBQ team wrote. Burnt Bean will be under new management and will serve a new menu.

“It’s been a pleasure serving you and being part of your special and intimate celebrations. Thank you and we hope you’ll support our new venture in BGC,” the resto added.

As of now, Holy Smokes BBQ will continue accepting delivery orders until August 5 as well via its website. The restaurant located at 4636 Molina St., Brgy Poblacion, Makati City is still open for dine-in and takeout customers from Tuesdays to Sundays.

Holy Smokes BBQ is known for its “low and slow” grilling, roasting, and smoking of different kinds of meats and seafood, like USDA Prime Ribeye, seabass, 48-hour USDA Beef Ribs, and more. The best-selling dish is a Texas-style Smoked USDA Angus Beef Belly smoked low and slow for 12 hours using organic fruit wood such as santol, sampaloc and caimito. Holy Smokes BBQ also sells side dishes, pasta, empanadas, cocktails, and other rice meals. – Steph Arnaldo/ Rappler.com