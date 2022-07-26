Try homemade cheese donuts, salted caramel donuts from this Manila home bakery

There's also a Bavarian Cream flavor of these donuts that ooze with filling!

MANILA, Philippines – There’s just something about a mother’s recipe, and home-based bakery Lulu’s makes use of matron Lulu’s – Marilou Pamaran Zamora’s – homemade recipe for thick, chewy donuts for its latest item.

Lulu’s, owned by the late Lulu’s son Paul Zamora, started selling his mother’s donuts in March 2022 at the Sidcor Sunday Market in Quezon City and Legazpi Market, Makati City, which is where customers can still get their hands on Lulu’s new donuts every weekend from 6 am to 2 pm.

DONUTS. Photo from Paul Zamora

The donut itself is dense yet chewy – a donut that’s not airy and packs a satisfying bite. Considering the generous amount of filling inside that oozes with every bite, it’s a treat that’s just the right amount of sweet.

BAVARIAN CREAM. Photo from Paul Zamora

So far, there are three flavors available: the OG Bavarian Cream, which is a good version of the classic donut – it’s filled with a mildly sweet, thick bavarian cream to the brim; and the Salted Caramel with a salted caramel fudge cream. Both donuts are rolled in white powdered sugar.

SALTED CARAMEL. Photo from Paul Zamora

My favorite flavor was the sweet-savory Cheese Donut, made with a homemade mornay cheese sauce – a rich béchamel sauce usually made with gruyère cheese and parmesan. The savory, creamy filling is balanced with the sweetness of the pastry.

CHEESE. Photo from Paul Zamora

Bavarian Cream costs P154 for six pieces, Salted Caramel costs P164, and Cheese costs P159. Prices may vary per location.

The donuts are freshly-baked and ready-to-eat upon pick-up and delivery – it doesn’t require much reheating, as the donuts still retain their taste and texture up to three days at room temperature.

Photo from Paul Zamora

Lulu’s donuts are available for pre-order via Lulu’s Facebook and Instagram and can be picked up on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The hub is located at Lubiran Street, Bacolod, Sta. Mesa, Manila.

The home bakery was most known for its best-selling hero product, the apple pie, a baked lattice pie made with fresh apple chunks served in a tin can.

Lulu’s Pie was founded by home baker Paul whose mother Lulu died in November 2019 due to cancer. Paul, who lost his job as a cabin crew member in January 2021, unearthed his mother’s well-loved, decades-old recipes and used them to build his own small home bakery as a legacy to mommy Lulu. – Rappler.com