Chocoholics, try this homemade 4-layer chocolate cake with hazelnut crunch

MANILA, Philippines – Sokola Cakes, a small family-owned business known for its chocolatey cakes, is back with a new dessert on the menu – the Praline Crunch Cake – and chocoholics can’t miss out on this!

Released in June, the new Praline Crunch Cake (P980) combines the silkiness of premium Belgian chocolate and the sophisticated nuttiness of hazelnut. It’s a four-layer cake that’s generous in all aspects – you get a moist, soft, and rich chocolate cake topped with praline – a thin layer of crunchy hazelnuts – that’s similar to a Ferrero Rocher; and on top is light, airy chantilly cream topped with a smooth and silky bittersweet chocolate ganache for maximum indulgence.

Sokola’s Praline Crunch Cake is a balanced dessert that’s not too sweet, yet still decadent and rich. Every layer is good on its own (the hazelnut praline, especially), but combined in one bite? Heavenly! Because it’s not overly sweet, warning: one slice may not be enough.

PRALINE CRUNCH CAKE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Sokola is also known for its hazelnut crepe cake and truffle cake, among other homemade desserts. The home-based local business was founded by a couple with over 10 years of baking experience, specializing in chocolate cakes. Their previous business, Heavenly Chocolates, sold various single origin chocolates from Ecuador, Venezuela, Madagascar, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mexico, and Peru.

Sokola Cakes is based in Commonwealth, Quezon City. To place your orders, you can message them on Instagram. – Rappler.com