One last kiss: How iconic resto Chocolate Kiss knew it was time to say goodbye

Nobody expected such a well-loved name to say goodbye. The family behind UP Diliman's Chocolate Kiss tells us how they came to be, and how they came to an end.

When sisters Maline Apelo-Flores and Alma Apelo-Manahan first started The Chocolate Kiss, they didn’t know it would change their lives forever.

What was merely just a cool, new hangout spot tucked in the Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines organically grew to become its own household name, passed down by generations of not just the students, alumnae, and residents nearby, but also their friends, extended family, teachers, and even strangers from cities beyond Quezon City.

Suddenly, Chocolate Kiss wasn’t just a restaurant anymore; the cozy, intimate, and no-frills café became an icon in its own right within a tight-knit community. It became an oasis for stressed out students and teachers, a splurge for crushes treating their crushes, and almost a second home for families, couples, and friends celebrating milestones and special occasions over plates of Chicken Kiev and Hickory Spareribs.

Even in homes, Chocolate Kiss was a welcome staple – a birthday spread wouldn’t be complete without a Devil’s Food Cake as the centerpiece, or even an additional Dayap Cake for good measure. It wasn’t just comfort food that Chocolate Kiss offered – it was comfort as a whole. For many, it was home.

When Chocolate Kiss announced its sudden closure in August 2020, collective grief and heartbreak over the unexpected news rightfully ensued. For the patrons, staff, and family behind the well-loved brand, it almost felt like saying goodbye to a childhood friend – without an actual goodbye. The lockdown made it impossible to pay any final respects to the OG branch, robbing many of much-needed closure.

Everyone was caught off guard by the news, but also a tiny bit relieved, because hey, at least Chocolate Kiss would still be operating for delivery – the Devil’s Food Cake would still be within reach! However, a year later, the cafe announced that it would be permanently closing shop, and in August 2021, Chocolate Kiss finally blew its very last goodbye kiss.

It still comes as a shock for many – how could such an iconic, successful, and well-loved brand just…disappear? Many thought that Chocolate Kiss would be immune to the pandemic’s gripes, considering its loyal fanbase and sold-out orders. Perhaps it is true, as hard as it is to accept, that all good things must come to an end.

Chocolate Kiss was more than just a “good thing,” though – it became a legacy that many will remember, not just because of its food, but because of an inspiring story that deserves to be told. Beyond its fame and popularity, Chocolate Kiss was ultimately the bread and butter of a hardworking family – which makes its closure even more hard to swallow.

Family ties: How it all began

Before The Chocolate Kiss opened its first branch in the Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines in 1997, sisters Maline Apelo-Flores and Alma Apelo-Manahan’s first operated a home-based cake business, The Chocolate Kiss Home-baked Delights, from their own kitchens for 25 years.

The sisters’ love for baking traces its beginnings from 1970, when they were both based in Jakarta, Indonesia. With their husbands assigned for work overseas, the Apelo sisters decided to try their hands at baking, starting with cakes for their kids’ birthdays and desserts for family gatherings. Soon enough, the duo found themselves with regular customers within the bustling Filipino community in Jakarta; this kept them busy for a decade until they decided to move back to the Philippines.

In the 1980s, The Chocolate Kiss Home-baked Delights was incorporated. This was no longer just a hobby, but an official business now; Maline, who was a full-time accountant at the time, opened her kitchen to Alma, who was also her next-door neighbor. From there, the sisters worked flexibly and together. Business was doing so well, that the sisters were able to set up their first baking facility, with financial help from mother Irma. The facility, which was built to accommodate larger cake orders, came just in time for the peak season of Christmas.

This two-story facility was built on Irma’s property, right in front of daughter Alma’s house, and also became an extension of Alma’s home kitchen. This became the official headquarters of The Chocolate Kiss Home-Baked Delights, and suddenly, the business turned into a whole family affair.

Ina Flores-Pahati, the daughter of Maline, remembered how the Chocolate Kiss HQ became “a hangout of sorts” for her as a young child. She remembered how everyone in the family “pitched in [in] ways we could,” which included taste-testing the food and deciding what would be put on the menu. “It was the best job yet!” Ina, who was a grade-schooler then, told Rappler.

“My siblings, who are both from the UP College of Fine Arts, also got involved in some design aspects of the business, such as the interiors, product packaging, and posters. I learned how to work the cash register machine and do cash counts,” she said. Little did Ina know that she would eventually oversee the whole café’s operations full time!

It took more than a decade until Chocolate Kiss was offered their first “commercial big break.” In 1996, Maline and Alma, who were already well-known in their circles for their baking prowess, received an invite to bid for an empty coffee shop space at the University of the Philippines Alumni Association’s (UPAA) Ang Bahay ng Alumni building. “Upon seeing the size of the space, my mom knew that selling cakes alone would not be sustainable. Thus, the business concept was expanded into a restaurant,” Ina said. The rest was history.

Bigger home and an even bigger community

It wasn’t hard for the Apelo sisters to decide. Being both UP alumni, Maline and Alma knew it in their gut that taking the leap with their home-based cake business would be a good decision; after all, all they humbly wanted to do was provide their beloved UP community “a new dining experience” that could be an alternative to the typical school canteens.

What was originally supposed to be just a small cake and coffee shop grew much bigger – the family’s favorite home-cooked comfort food dishes now joined the roster, alongside the sisters’ popular baked items on the menu. Guests could now enjoy hearty soups, salad, entrees, sides, pasta, sandwiches, coffee, and other desserts, too.

In the same year, The Chocolate Kiss Home-Baked Delights became The Chocolate Kiss Corporation. On February 1, 1997, The Chocolate Kiss Café began its first day of commercial operations on the second floor of the newly-constructed Ang Bahay ng Alumni Bldg., UP Diliman Campus, Quezon City.

“We didn’t know our lives would be changed when my family opened The Chocolate Kiss Café. From going home directly after school (or work, for my elder sister), our family suddenly had this point of convergence, an unplanned extension of our home,” Ina said. As successful as the home business was, entering uncharted commercial territory was still a risk; Ina said that the first few weeks were spent in nervous anticipation, waiting for customers to walk through the glass door.

“When there were no customers, we’d put on the soundtrack of Sleepless in Seattle on the CD player, and voila! They would soon come trickling in. I wondered if it had anything to do with the album’s second track, “A Kiss to Build a Dream On,” that worked like magic,” Ina said. They played that CD daily, and the momentum began to build.

“My mom and aunt kept a good eye on what came out of the kitchen. They treated the dining room as if they were entertaining guests in their own homes. Their meticulousness worked, I suppose, because customers from all sorts of backgrounds visited, and kept coming back,” Ina added.

Soon, the café got busier as it began seating a wider variety of groups – instructors on their lunch out, students celebrating milestones, sweaty joggers fresh from a run, workshop and bible study groups, or friends just sipping iced tea all afternoon long. Even UP’s popular personalities, sports stars, and VIPs were dining in, as well as local celebrities, government officials, and other public figures. The Chocolate Kiss’ word-of-mouth fame was quick, organic, and always on the rise.

It seemed that Chocolate Kiss knew how to tick the right boxes, owing it all to a simple but potent mix of good food, great service, a conscious effort to be affordable, and the “unpretentious ambiance” of a place. According to Ina, her mom and aunt made it a point to always put fresh flowers and artwork, and even held music nights regularly. “They wanted it more dressed up, but never intimidating,” she said.

“We also made sure not to have any excessive costs that would require us to jack up the prices. From the beginning, our family had wanted to serve food that didn’t compromise on the quality, and if possible, stayed true to household recipes; no shortcuts, that sort of thing,” Ina said. The menu and pricing were also conceptualized with the UP community of faculty and students in mind.

“As for the ambience, my aunt and mom were real homemakers, and so they paid close attention to the details of the interiors, and also treated all customers like guests in their own homes. They really wanted to be of service to the UP community and give back. All these intentions seemed to have worked out well,” she added.

It didn’t take long for the UP community to acknowledge Chocolate Kiss as “part of UP,” said Ina, especially since they were already very welcoming from the start. In less than a year after the opening, The Chocolate Kiss was being mentioned by campus publications and freshmen primers of not just UP, but also of Ateneo’s and Miriam’s. Newspapers also began hailing it as a “hidden gem” to check out in the Diliman area.

In 2000, The Chocolate Kiss Café opened another branch on the ground floor of Ang Bahay ng Alumni building.

“As for being ‘big enough’ to open at a new location, we took another leap only after eight years of operating in UP,” Ina said. In 2005, they opened their first branch outside of UP along Roces Avenue. However, their Roces Avenue branch had to close down in 2014 to make way for yet another milestone – when The Chocolate Kiss opened their first commercial branch in UP Town Center in 2016.

“We wanted to open at a student hub, an urban turf, where other home-grown UP- and Quezon City-based shops and restaurants were,” Ina said. Coincidentally enough, Chocolate Kiss’ UPTC branch was located right beside another UP favorite, Rodic’s Tapsilog. “With the newest branch, The Chocolate Kiss Café [could] share the good stuff to an even bigger community,” Ina added.

Chocolate Kiss’ UPTC branch received “great reception” once it opened on the third floor of the neighborhood shopping complex; it was strategically located along a corridor with heavy foot traffic. However, the struggle of “strong competition” took over in 2019, and the branch had to close down in May.

“We had very lean resources, so the family decided to focus our efforts on the “mother,” original branch,” Ina said.

The family continued to get many offers to franchise the business, but Ina said that there had never been any intention within the family to “expand in that way” and have multiple branches. They wanted to keep what the café started out as – a modest business venture of two sisters, born from a simple passion for baking at home.

The beginning of the end

Nobody expected what would happen a year later. When the first lockdown happened in March 2020, the whole country was thrown into a tizzy; the food and beverage industry included. This “new normal” forced small, local businesses to “pivot” – two terms that make any struggling business wince – and learn how to “navigate uncharted territories” very quickly.

“Just as my family’s life was unexpectedly changed for the better when the café opened 23 years ago, I was waiting in anticipated breath for the best fruit to come out of this pruning,” Ina said. During that time, Chocolate Kiss decided to “go back to [their] roots of baking cakes,” while wondering “where that sweet road may lead [them].”

They tried to operate for takeout for a few days, but their efforts weren’t paying off, Ina said.

“It was really difficult (and not cost efficient) to do so, especially during the start of the pandemic when there was just so much uncertainty and unstable operating guidelines from the government,” she added.

From August 2020 to early June 2021, The Chocolate Kiss was only operating for delivery of their best-selling cakes, pastries, and select entrees. Things were as “stable” as the pandemic would allow, but eventually, the price to pay for staying open amid unpredictable times became too high for the family. On June 17, Chocolate Kiss baked their very last cake.

It was a decision “heavily guided by going back to their roots,” Ina said, as well as reviewing the finances. The café had always relied on a high volume of orders in sustaining its operations. The difficult decision was prompted by the losses already incurred since the start of the lockdown, as well as the prospect of not being able to operate at full capacity for an indeterminable period.

“We had to remember why the restaurant was started in the first place. As mentioned, there was really no intention to expand, and lasting more than 20 years was unplanned. It was definitely bittersweet, because the business was a huge channel of blessings for our family in all aspects,” she added. It took a while for Ina to publicly announce the news, as she herself was still processing the decision.

“Difficult as it is to break the news, there’s something about writing it down that brings a slight ease,” she wrote in a website press release in June.

“Maybe it’s how seeing the words on paper makes it more real, as if putting a finality to it, and by doing so, urges one past the denial stage of grief, inching towards acceptance, even if by tiny increments,” she wrote. It was also particularly hard to say goodbye to their staff members, who had become their second family after so many years.

“This was truly the hardest part – parting ways with the people whom we’ve shared the most experiences with. Through easy and hard times, our employees had been with us, and it is by their contributions that the restaurant even lasted this long,” she said.

“’Sharing the good stuff’ with customers was only possible because of the talented team behind Chocolate Kiss. They are the ones who prepared the Chicken Kiev and Hickory Smoked Spareribs, and who served your slice of cake and refilled your Bottomless Iced Tea,” Ina said.

Of course, saying goodbye to their loyal patrons wasn’t any easier. Customers brought their humble dining room to life, and for that, the family would always be thankful.

“We are deeply grateful for all the customers who have shown their support for The Chocolate Kiss Café for many years. Thank you for gifting our cakes to your teacher, best friend, or crush. Thank you for inviting your loved ones over, even if they considered a drive to Quezon City a field trip,” Ina said.

The restaurant meant a lot to many people, and Ina knew that Chocolate Kiss became a safe space – a refuge – for customers looking for reliability, familiarity, and that feeling of home. Now that their “happy place” was gone, she knew what that felt like. “It’s natural to be saddened when we can no longer return to these places where we’ve had fond memories in,” she said.

“I realize there are many definitions of refuge, but somehow, the café became a place where they found comfort. Whether it’s in their favorite cake, or their favorite dish, or because that’s where they would hang out with their best friend, mentor, colleague, or partner,” Ina said.

“Maybe they found a private space or nook they liked sitting at, or just because it was the most convenient place to be in at a certain time. Whatever it was, they found comfort in it.” Sometimes, that’s all that matters.

Lessons, memories, and goodbyes

For Ina, there was nothing lost, but only everything gained. She took with her many learnings as an entrepreneur, considering that she never had a business background.

“If I can identify one thing I’ve learned, it’s having to adapt fast to the changes in the marketplace. Our restaurant opened at a time when Internet use was just beginning, and social media was not yet even existent – we only had chat rooms back in 1997,” she said. So when the internet exploded, everything evolved more rapidly, and Ina had to keep up.

“I had to learn to make changes and try more things at a faster pace, be ready to fail, and to not take anything personally, to just keep trying, and to not give up. All of these, of course, within the parameters of a sound financial plan,” she added.

Working in a family-owned business also added its own fair share of difficulties, including the absence of work-life balance. “It was hard not knowing when to stop working, and how to balance work with family time,” Ina said. “It can get really exciting when one gets really engrossed in the details, and before we know it, it’s all the family spends time on or talks about,” she added.

No regrets, though, because according to Ina, the best part about working with family is working with people who know and respect one another. To her, it was ideal to work in an environment where there was mutual trust. Also, it was just a lot of fun!

“Our family had so much fun sharing our love for art and music through the café. Our walls displayed works from local artists and illustrators, which we rotated and which you bought. When we weren’t playing CDs, we had live music nights with Da Capo and pianist Rudy Cruz, our mainstay musicians who have also been with us since our first year,” Ina said.

Your favorite chocolate cake may be gone, but to Ina, the cafe’s memories – as well as its impact on both the family and its patrons – will forever be here to stay.

“The Chocolate Kiss always amused us – a couple all tidied up for a date would be in the same dining room as folks, who just lived around the corner, dressed in their pambahay and tsinelas,” Ina said. That just meant people felt comfortable to come as they were, and they loved it that way.

“We will miss how on some hours, the café can be quiet and feel like a respite; then on other occasions, someone can suddenly sit at the piano and serenade everyone in the room, with the members of the UP Singing Ambassadors just breaking into a song,” she added.

Up to now, patrons still approach Chocolate Kiss, in hopes of a miraculous reopening. Sadly, the family has no future plans to return as of the moment. “We were, and still are, very moved by all the kind words, wonderful anecdotes, well wishes, and requests to remain open,” Ina said.

However, in case “tides change,” Ina said that she doesn’t think the family will stray far from the principles or the “raison d’etre” of the founders. It’ll still be the same Chocolate Kiss we all know and love, “as a show of respect for what they started.” We know the community will be patiently waiting in vain for just another slice of their favorite cake, or another bite of their comfort meal – but for now, we wish the family all the best, and thank them for the multitude of memories and moments a simple homegrown cafe was able to create for countless families and friends. – Rappler.com