Here’s how to make 600 bowls of lugaw, according to a chef

Help out from home with this big-batch recipe from Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco of Gypsy Baguio

MANILA, Philippines – Relief efforts for victims of the enhanced southwest monsoon intensified by Typhoon Carina are underway.Various organizations and local groups are holding donation drives, feeding initiatives, relief goods distributions, and community pantries for the affected communities and evacuees.

A warm meal can go a long way in the aftermath of a deadly typhoon. For those volunteering at soup kitchens or wishing to help from home, Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco of Gypsy Baguio shares an easy, homemade recipe for a big comforting batch of lugaw – the traditional Filipino glutinous rice porridge – that can make up to 600 bowls.

For the recipe, you’ll need:

12 kg chicken (breast, whole, or chicken leg quarters)

12 kg rice

3 kg malagkit rice

2 liters cooking oil

2 kg garlic

5 kg white onions

2 kg ginger

1 kg onion leeks

1/2 kg crispy garlic

1 liter patis

18 pcs Knorr chicken cubes

Salt and pepper

According to Chef Waya, first, wash the chicken very well. Boil it, along with the chopped ginger and the chopped white parts of the leeks, in salted water until tender.

Once boiled, shred the chicken. Set the skin aside and then chop the skin.

Peel and chop the garlic, ginger, and onions.

“You need three big kalderos (cauldrons) for 600 bowls of lugaw,” Chef Waya wrote in a Facebook post.

Next, wash both the white rice and the malagkit rice.

In the cauldron, saute 1/3 of the garlic, onion, and ginger in oil, and then the chicken skin to follow. Add 1/3 of rice and malagkit rice. Saute until well-coated with oil.

Add chicken stock and water and allow to boil. Turn down the heat and simmer until the rice is done. Season with salt, pepper, patis, and Knorr cubes. Add 1/3 of the shredded chicken meat, leeks, and crispy garlic. Repeat two more times for the other two pots.

Feel free to add hard-boiled eggs if you’d like.

Do you have any more big-batch recipes to share? – Rappler.com