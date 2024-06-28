Rappler Talk Entertainment: Abi Marquez on content creation, Filipino food

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler talks to the 'Lumpia Queen' about how her social media success grew practically overnight, as well as the lessons, wins, and challenges she's experienced in content creation

MANILA, Philippines – What happens if… we actually get to meet the online “Lumpia Queen” herself, Abi Marquez?

Marquez, Filipino food content creator and certified lumpia expert, is the first Filipina to be named the People’s Voice Winner at the Webby Awards. Aside from being nominated for a James Beard award this year, she is also part of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list and was named Tiktok’s Foodie Creator of 2023.

Rappler talks to Marquez about her rapid rise to lumpia fame, and how her social media success grew practically overnight. She also shares the lessons, wins, and challenges she’s experienced in content creation, and what else she hopes to achieve for her career and the Filipino food scene internationally.

