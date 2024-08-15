Rappler Talk Entertainment: ‘Binalot’ book project and art of food wrapping

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Four multimedia arts students create a coffee table book that showcases 'binalot' methods from different regions

MANILA, Philippines – A coffee table book on the traditional art of food wrapping — binalot — is the school project of four multimedia arts students from the CIIT College of Arts and Technology in Quezon City.

Kyle Martine Lucenica, Mariella Louise Yabyabin, Maria Ysabelle Garcia, and Miguel Antonio Lukban came together with an interest in Filipino culture and traditions, combining their research, writing, photography, and design skills to create a visually enticing and educational book on traditional Filipino food wrappers.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment episode, Yabyabin will take us through their journey of fieldwork, interviews, and first-hand experiences in capturing the art and story of these traditional Filipino practices.

