Egg-cellent! Try Irvins Salted Egg Instant Noodles if you’re a fan of the chips

In the mood for some noods? Irvins salted egg chips meets Nissin cup noodles in this addictive savory-tangy-spicy snack.

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a sucker for Irvins Salted Egg Chips and Nissin’s Instant Noodles, then here are some irresistible noods coming your way – introducing the Irvins Salted Egg Instant Noodles, made in collaboration with Japanese food brand Nissin.

Photo from Frozen MNL’s website

Singapore’s famous “dangerously addictive” salted egg chips have infiltrated the noodles space – in one cup you get Nissin’s flat noodles, coated in Irvins’ signature savory-tangy-sweet-spicy salted egg seasoning that is also used for their potato chips. It’s an easy-to-prepare snack made with Singapore’s classic mee pok noodles (flat, dry noodles), mixed in with a slightly sweet, savory salted egg powder that also has a hint of spice and tang. The flavorful noodles – which make for a satisfying midnight snack – are topped with spring onion bits and salty egg crumbs for a pinch of texture.

If you’re into salty snacks and anything salted egg-flavored, this is worth a try. There’s also a spicy variant available if you’re looking for more heat.

Heads-up: this product contains wheat, egg, milk, soya, and barley.

Both the Original and Spicy flavors cost P300 per 100g pack. The serving size is actually more than expected, and can be shared between two people. All you have to do is add in boiling water and let the noodles cook for three minutes, drain, mix the seasonings and oil together with the noodles, and then top with the garnish.

Irvins Salted Egg Instant Noodles can be found locally via Frozen MNL’s website and in certain groceries like Landers.

Frozen MNL accepts same-day deliveries until 4 pm. They deliver around Metro Manila from Monday to Saturday. They can also cater to orders in Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal. – Rappler.com