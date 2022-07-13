Oui! Japan’s Café Kitsuné to open first branch in Manila

Put on your fancy pants! The stylish Paris-meets-Tokyo cafe will open its Manila branch in July.

Manila, Philippines – Oui! Café Kitsuné is bringing its Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic to Manila as it opens its first Metro Manila branch at The Podium in Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City this July.

The Japanese-Parisian cult favorite prides itself on its modernist reinterpretation of the classic Parisian cafe and wine bar look, while also incorporating the local spirits of its different metropolitan locations across the globe.

Café Kitsuné’s chic but warm atmosphere is a perfect dining spot for friends any hour of the day – from afternoon coffee to night cocktails.

Filipino guests can expect many classics from the menu, including its trademark burger in the style of a beef teriyaki tartare with bacon, fried egg, and comté; or the croque-monsieur with their signature bechamel sauce. For dessert, Café Kitsuné will also offer seasonal fruit mochi and their famous carpaccio served with Sichuan pepper and Thai basil syrup.

Aside from its refreshing cocktails, Café Kitsuné is also known for its high-quality coffee. Sourcing coffee beans from Brazil and Guatemala, they are roasted and brewed to create the cafe’s signature espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, nitro, and other caffeinated beverages.

The sophisticated cafe’s maiden branch is located in Tokyo’s Aoyama neighborhood. It has since attracted travelers and coffee connoisseurs in its Paris, Seoul, New York, Shanghai, Jakarta, and Bangkok branches.

Café Kitsuné was first launched in 2013, as the coffee retailer of the French-Japanese fashion brand and music label Kitsuné, founded by Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki. The restaurant’s essence reflects that of the fashion brand it originated from – modern, urban, with a unique savoir-faire. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/ Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.