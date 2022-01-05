Japanese resto Marufuku to close down

Ortigas City's Japanese gem is permanently closing its doors after 10 years in business

MANILA, Philippines – One of Ortigas City’s well-loved Japanese gems, Marufuku, will be closing down permanently on January 15, 2022.

The Japanese restaurant announced that they would be closing its doors to the public in an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 4. Their flagship branch, located at the ground floor of Ortigas’ Crescent Building, has been in business for 10 years.

“We thank all our loyal customers for 10 years of patronage. It has been our honor to serve you,” they wrote.

“As the saying goes…when a door closes, another one opens. Stay tuned,” Marufuku added, hopefully hinting that a new branch may be opening in a different location very soon.

Jae Guanio’s Marufuku, where “tradition is [their] cornerstone,” is a cozy, fine casual 80-seat restaurant that serves “authentic Japanese cuisine,” ranging from classic favorites like tempura, sushi, sukiyaki, teppanyaki, ramen, udon, donburi, soba, kamameshi, robatayaki, and bento boxes.

Prior to the 15th, it will still be open from Mondays to Saturdays, 9:30 am to 10 pm, for dine-in, take-out, and delivery orders. Customers can place their orders via SMS at 09171237220. – Rappler.com