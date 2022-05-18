Size matters! We compare Jollibee’s new Large Peach Mango Pie to everyday objects

When it comes to this world-famous sweet fruit pie, bigger does mean better

MANILA, Philippines – How excited were we to hear about this ~big~ news from Jollibee? Big time! Because size does matter, it’s only right that Jollibee has finally released a new Large Peach Mango Pie – a chunkier and bigger portion of the world-famous sweet fruit pie.

It’s basically the goodness of Jollibee’s signature pie – golden-brown, crunchy pie pastry and the sweet-tangy filling of peach and mango – in a larger crust that’s almost hand-sized, with more filling as well.

Photo courtesy of Jollibee

For size reference, we took photos of the upgraded Large Peach Mango Pie beside common objects, such as a 20-peso bill, a power bank, and a cellphone (Samsung Galaxy J6).

Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler



Not bad, right? Bigger IS better! It costs P45 for the solo order and P132 for three pies-to-go.

The new Large Peach Mango Pie is available now in all Jollibee branches nationwide via dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery via the app, website, and hotline number. – Rappler.com