Yay LA! Jollibee opens first branch in Downtown Los Angeles

CALIFORNIA. Long lines of cars and customers greeted Jollibee’s opening of their two California branches inBakersfield and Torrance in August 2021.

The fast food chain's first DTLA store will be located near this busy, metropolitan US shopping hub

MANILA, Philippines – Jollibee stans in Downtown Angeles (DTLA), good news – the homegrown fast food chain is finally coming to your area as it opens its first branch in DTLA in the second quarter of 2022.

The first DTLA branch, which is the brand’s 57th US store, will be located at 729 West 7th Street at the city’s busy Financial District, corner 7th and Flower St. across the Bloc, which is a popular metropolitan shopping hub for visitors, workers, and residents in the area.

Customers can expect a menu of Jollibee’s signature items – Chickenjoy (Jolly Crispy Chicken), Chicken Sandwich (regular and spicy), Jolly Spaghetti, Peach Mango Pie, and more.

Jollibee is also planning to open a second branch in West Covina, California by this year, which is where Jollibee’s North American headquarters is situated.

So far, there are two Jollibee stores in the Metro Los Angeles area already – in 3821 Beverly Blvd. (East Hollywood) and 2700 Colorado Blvd. (Eagle Rock). Fun fact: Jollibee opened its very first US branch in California at Daly City in 1998.

Jollibee currently has over 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries. They recently opened their first store in Vancouver, Canada in March and their first two Scotland stores in Edinburgh and Glasgow. – Rappler.com