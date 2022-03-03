LOOK: Jollibee opens first store in Vancouver, thousands line up

Hungry Vancouverites in Canada can now get their hands on Jolly Crispy Chicken, Jolly Spaghetti, and Peach Mango Pie

MANILA, Philippines – Bida pa rin ang sarap, even all the way in Canada! Jollibee finally opened its doors to excited and hungry Vancouverites on Friday, February 25. During the store’s grand opening, the happy bee was greeted by about 5,000 customers waiting in line.

Photo courtesy of The Jollibee Group

The branch, located at Granville Street, the heart of Vancouver’s downtown entertainment district, is the first Jollibee in Vancouver, Canada. It is also the flagship store in the Province of British Columbia and the 23rd store in Canada.

Photo courtesy of The Jollibee Group

The area’s residents proved themselves to be the brand’s biggest fans, with some of them lining up as early as 8:30 pm on Thursday, 12 hours ahead of the 9 am opening. By noon, the line circled until the corner of Robson and Howe Streets, extending up to three blocks by the afternoon. Customers continued to queue until the closing at 10 pm for four days since its opening.

Photo courtesy of The Jollibee Group

Jollibee’s signature menu is available at this branch, like the Jolly Crispy Chicken, Jolly Spaghetti, and Peach Mango Pie.

The homegrown fast food chain is set to open two more branches in Vancouver’s Metro area by the end of 2022 – at Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre in Surrey and Cambie Street near Downtown’s Vancouver City Hall.

Jollibee has established its presence in four of the five most populous Canadian provinces – Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

