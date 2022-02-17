Hold on to your kilts! Jollibee to open first stores in Scotland

Two busy city locations in Scotland will finally be getting a taste of the world-famous Chickenjoy

MANILA, Philippines – Scotland will finally be getting a taste of the famous Chickenjoy, because Jollibee is opening their first two stores in Scotland starting Thursday, February 24 at two popular city locations.

JOLLIBEE SCOTLAND. Photo courtesy of Jollibee PH

Jollibee’s first Scottish branch will be opening at 136 Princes Street, Edinburgh, followed by a second one in Glasgow on Friday, March 25. Both stores will feature a revamped store design and a “locally-relevant menu” that will carry many of the fast food chain’s signature items – Chickenjoy, Spicy Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, Yumburger, and the Jollibee Chicken Sandwich. Halal meat will also be served.

Jollibee’s presence around the United Kingdom continues to grow – the homegrown chain can be found in Leicester Square at London’s West End, Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff, Newcastle, and in London, which is where their first UK store opened in 2018. They currently have over 1,500 stores across 17 countries. – Rappler.com