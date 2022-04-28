Cool and caffeinated: Jollibee has new Coffee Float on menu

Jollibee combines creamy coffee and ice cream in one summer-ready drink!

MANILA, Philippines – After introducing the new Choco Float, Jollibee has another refreshing summer drink in store, but this time for those looking for some caffeine: the Coffee Float!

Available starting late April, Jollibee’s new Coffee Float uses the fast-food chain’s creamy, milky coffee, topped with vanilla soft-serve ice cream. The Choco Float uses a chocolate drink instead as its base.

The Coffee Float costs P49 for a solo drink and an additional P35 to upgrade your value meal drink.

Jollibee’s summer floats – coffee, choco, Coke, and Royal – are available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery in Jollibee stores nationwide. – Rappler.com