Josephine Tagaytay is now ROSARIO under Vikings Group

New resto alert! After closing on January 1, the Tagaytay dining spot will now be replaced by a new concept from The Vikings Group of Restaurants.

MANILA, Philippines – When one door closes, another one opens! In Josephine Restaurant Tagaytay’s case, its sudden closure last January 1 has been met with a new restaurant concept called ROSARIO, under The Vikings Group of Restaurants.

In a Tuesday, January 17 post, NIU SM Aura Premier – one of The Vikings Group’s premier buffets – announced that the restaurant arm is “set to continue the legacy of [Josephine] in Tagaytay City, as its former location will soon house ROSARIO.”

According to the post, ROSARIO plans to be “one of the best homes for Filipino cuisines and traditional Filipino comfort food from different regions in the country,” targeting “food enthusiasts” and Tagaytay city’s tourists and locals. The restaurant will feature heirloom recipes using fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques, in an effort to “evoke happy memories of huge gatherings around the family dinner table.”

“The Vikings Group has never stopped in its pursuit of making its mark in the Filipino food industry and the heart of its beloved Filipino patrons,” the post read.

“Their dedication to excellence has made them known for unforgettable experiences, service, and flavor. And this trademark will continue to be upheld in all our brands wherever we may serve you,” they added.

Decades-old destination dining spot Josephine, which was located along General E. Aguinaldo Highway, Maharlika West, Tagaytay City, was known for its stellar views of Taal Volcano and its large capacity for events and weddings. It was a popular casual dining option for families and balikbayan relatives visiting the chilly city for some Filipino fare. International food database Taste Atlas lauded its version of the Tagaytay City staple bulalo as one of the best in the country.

The Vikings Group of Restaurants helms international buffet chain Vikings, Niu by Vikings, The Alley by Vikings, Tong Yang Express/Plus, Four Seasons Buffet & Hotpot, Putien, Monga, Mey-Lin, and Eatogether Food Hall. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com