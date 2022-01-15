Juice ko lord! Where to buy fresh fruit juices for delivery in Metro Manila

Squeeze the day and boost your immune system with these 100% pure fruit and veggie juices!

MANILA, Philippines – They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what if you could have more than just an apple – several kinds of fruits and veggies, even – in one delicious, immune-boosting, natural drink? Say hello to the wonders of 100% pure, cold-pressed fruit and veggie juices!

These freshly-squeezed health elixirs are all the rage now, especially at a time like this, where all-natural, antioxidant-rich, and immunity-strengthening nutrient powerhouses are key in keeping healthy and strong against illnesses. These fruit juices aren’t just an easy way to get some of your daily vitamins and minerals – they’re also refreshingly delicious yet sugar-free.

If you don’t have a juicer at home, don’t sweat it – luckily, several local businesses are all about serving the natural goodness of nature’s bounty with a variety of blends, juices, and detox cocktails, usually without any additional sweeteners or preservatives and formulated according to specific nutritional needs. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to squeeze the day and juice do it!

Fort Juicery

This home-based juicing biz is all about pure, cold-pressed, natural juices which are 100% fruits and vegetables and 0% anything else.

Fort Juicery keeps it simple with their six variants, each with their own purpose: Cleanse (celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger); Immunity (oranges, apple, lemon, ginger); Vitality (carrots, apple, ginger, lemon); and Energize (beetroot, carrots, apple, ginger, lemon). They also have Pure Celery or True Orange.

Three bottles of your choice cost P495, six cost P900, and ten cost P1,500. Fort Juicery is based in Taguig City. You can order via Instagram.

All Abt Juice

In need of a body detox or immunity boost? For cold-pressed, 100% fruit and veggie juices, check out All Abt Juice – everything is 100% pure and without any preservatives, added water, and sugar.

You can get their sweet juice blends in a set, either as a one-day cleanse (seven bottles) or for up to four days (28 bottles), ranging from P1043 to P4032. Their fruit-and-veggie blends are named after different benefits, like The Energizer, Hydrate Buddy, The Flush, On The Glow, Power Up, and Immune, using fruits like apple, lemon, cucumber, kale, ginger, beetroot, orange, carrot, and more. You can also get Immunity Booster Shots of potent ginger juice and lemon at P349 for five bottles.

To order, you can message All Abt Juice on Instagram. They’re based in Pasig City.

Pure Nectar

Pure Nectar sells 100% cold-pressed juices that are raw, unpasteurized, and made only from fresh fruits and veggies.

They’re named depending on your needs, like the immunity-boosting and antioxidant-rich Body Cleanser (P180) made with apple, pineapple, orange, cucumber, and carrot; the anti-inflammatory Iron Kale (P180) made with kale, ginger, apple, and lemon; and the energy-boosting Olympian (P180) with pineapple, apple, and red beet.

Other power drinks include Detox Fuel, Moringa Magic, Tropical Berries, Lemon Zing, Alka-Boost, Apple Carrot, Calamansi Cane, Cold Defender, Avocado Glow, and Restore & Renew, among others. The prices range from P120 to P200 per bottle, with the most expensive being pure celery (P350).

Pure Nectar can deliver around Metro Manila. Just order via its website.

Raw Juice Bar

The all-natural juice bar offers “nutritionally designed cold-pressed juices packed with health benefits” in four series – Detox, Weight Loss, Skin, and Fiber.

Raw Juice Bar uses native fruits and superfoods like papaya, pineapple, cucumber, turmeric, dalandan, spinach, melon, guava, pear, watermelon, bacon, singkamas, chia, beet, calamansi, malunggay, kale, and coconut nectar in their drinks, which cost P230 a bottle. They also offer pineapple chia and lemon chia drinks at P120 each.

Raw Juice Bar is located in San Juan, Mandaluyong City area and can cater to Metro Manila customers via its website.

The Daily Detox

The Daily Detox has been serving 100% organic, cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices since 2014, mostly specializing in detox and cleanse kits. However, you don’t have to go on a strict day cleanse if you don’t want to – just drinking any of these juices daily will already help!

The individual bottles (P150) are named after specific purposes, like Brain Power for better memory (beet, apple, carrot, orange, cucumber); Energy Booster (celery, apple, sweet potato, orange, cucumber); Weight Melter (greens, apple, orange, cucumber); and Skin Revitalizer (carrot, apple, orange, cucumber).

The Daily Detox is available on food delivery apps for customers in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan, Olongapo, and Baguio. You can also order via its website for nationwide shipping.

Sexy Beast Juice

Celebrity food coach Nadine Tengco’s brand, Sexy Beast Juice, uses her own cold-pressed juice formulations that are 100% fresh, raw, and unpasteurized, without any preservatives.

Tengco’s “fast beauty food” is slow-pressed with 14,000 psi of pressure “to yield fresh-tasting flavors from the pulp and extract all vitamins and minerals from the produce.” Sexy Beast has a Greens juice line (P265), which include beverages like the Fat Flush, Belly Trimmer, and Bloat Buster, made with a combo of lemongrass, pandan, ginger, pineapple, cucumber, apple, lemon, parsley, spinach, basil, and peppermint.

The Citrus line has the Metabolic Charger, Age Defy, and Immunity Support, made with the same ingredients, but with additional orange, honeydew, celery, cayenne, honey, and dalandan. The Roots line, made with beets, has the Skin Glow and Endurance Booster.

They also have a Half-Day Detox Kit (P1210) with four juices and the Beauty Bundle (P680), including Skin Glow and Age Defy. You can order from Sexy Beast on the website.

Isabel’s

Healthy meal delivery and salad bar Isabel’s also offers a Healthy Juice Box (P1100) that includes their Oats and Nut Milk; high-fiber Lemongrass Ashitaba Tea; immunity-boosting Pineapple Coconut; Citrus Punch with calamansi and passionfruit juice; and the vitamin C-rich Fresh Start with cucumber, apple, celery, ginger, and greens.

No pesticides or artificial ingredients are used in Isabel’s products. All vegetables have been sanitized and ozonized. You can place your Metro Manila-wide orders via Isabel’s website.

The Good Juice by Ghia

Ghia delivers “freshly-crafted pure fruit and organic veggie juices” in nutrient powerhouse combinations and as pure juices.

Popular TGJ flavors (P160) include Happy Orange (apple, cucumber, carrot, lemon, ginger); Tropical Plunge (watermelon, apple, mango, pineapple, kale); Green N Grin (apple, cucumber, pineapple, lemon, parsley, kale); and the Power Juice (apple, pineapple, cucumber, kale, celery, malunggay, lemon, ginger). It also has pure juices available, like pineapple, lemon, orange, apple, and guyabano.

You can place your orders on TGJ’s Facebook page.

Better Juice MNL

Better Juice MNL sells sugar-free, diabetic-friendly, and keto-friendly fruit juices in two sets of five bottles (P1300) each – the D1 Detox is all about reducing bloat, and promoting gut health and digestion, while the D2 Fat Burner helps with skin regeneration, weight loss, and anti-aging. They also have the anti-inflammatory Immune Booster drink.

You can place your orders on Instagram.

The Juicery Manila

The Juicery makes cold-pressed juices from fresh raw vegetables and fruits. They offer a special CaricaAda Unripe Green Papaya Juice; immunity-boosting Vital Shot made of ginger, turmeric root, lemon, and honey; and a Green Booster made of papaya leaves, apple, ginger, lemon, and lemongrass.

Their other drinks include the Oxygenerator, Green Potion, Detoxify Beet, Power Green, C Splash, and Pineapple Orange Turmeric. The Juicery is based in Pasig City. You can order via Instagram. – Rappler.com