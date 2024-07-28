Makati’s Kasa Palma: Island-inspired dining spot with seasonal produce, smoky flavors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Along Palma Street in Poblacion is Chef Aaron Isip's newest brainchild, serving an ala carte menu honoring his love for Filipino, Mexican, and Latin American flavors

MANILA, Philippines – What was once Balai Palma – a private tasting menu concept by Chef Aaron Isip – is now its more casual, ala carte counterpart called Kasa Palma, which opened its new home last April at the same Palma Street in Poblacion, Makati City.

WELCOME TO KASA PALMA. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Kasa Palma is its more spacious sister, now with a separate outdoor dining area but still imbibing Isip’s love for the tropics and flair for Tulum-inspired design. One step inside and it feels like you’re whisked away to a tropical oasis, and rightfully so – Kasa Palma is inspired by Isip’s stay in El Nido, Palawan, where he initially planned to open his restaurant before COVID-19 hit.

WELCOME FOYER AND BAR. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Chef Isip’s culinary journey is rich with influences from various cultures and regions, particularly flavors from Mexico, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Philippines, and the Caribbean, rooted in his learned French techniques.

CHEF AARON ISIP. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

“My greatest culinary influences are French and Filipino cuisines. I grew up in the Philippines and spent many years as a young professional in Paris. Cooking there taught me how to respect the seasons and work with only the very best locally available produce that I can find,” Chef Isip said, who became Chef de Cuisine at Dix-Huit and received the Trophée Espoir from French restaurant guide Gault et Millau in 2018 – a first for a Filipino chef.

On an island in the (Makati) sun

KASA PALMA’S CHEF’S TABLE. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Kasa Palma’s new ala carte menu is served at the 8-seater chef’s table in the semi-outdoor terraza, where you can get up close and personal with the staff and Chef Isip himself. The Kasa is reserved for its tasting menu customers, with private tables and reserved rooms, each with its own theme.

INSIDE KASA PALMA. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Chef Isip’s ala carte menu reflects his deep respect for local, seasonal produce and regional techniques, with ingredients sourced from family-owned farms and local purveyors. His training in Paris and his love for the Yucatan Peninsula helped to shape his rugged but refined culinary style.

“The Yucatan Peninsula is another place that I discovered as a young adult, and it is one that I hold dear to my heart because of its aesthetic, vibe, spirituality, music, and its rich Mayan history. I greatly appreciate and respect Mexican food and culture,” Chef Isip added.

Kasa Palma reflects this eclectic mix, creating a laid-back but sophisticated dining experience that “takes guests back to the islands, even just for one evening,” as Chef Isip said.

ALA CARTE SEMI-OUTDOOR DINING AREA. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Straw cloche lamps, lush greenery, and white stone gravel reminiscent of a sandy beach lead you from the outdoor foyer into the dining area out back.

OPEN KITCHEN VIEWS WHILE DINING. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The open kitchen is a focal point, allowing guests to witness Chef Isip’s team in synchronized action. The limited seating makes for an intimate dinner setup that allows you to come as you are, with no frills attached.

From the land and the sea to the plate

Kasa Palma’s kitchen works creatively and consciously, selecting seasonal produce from local farms such as the family-owned Teraoka Organic Farm in Pangasinan and fresh seafood from around the archipelago. Meats are sourced from the finest suppliers worldwide, including duck from Esguerra Farms in Batangas, Okan wagyu from Australia, and Joselito Pluma Iberico from Spain.

These fine ingredients, combined with Chef Isip’s French training and Filipino heritage, are amped with the team’s special wood-fired cooking technique – meat, fish, and vegetables are char-grilled using only smoke and fire to develop deep, smoky, and rich flavor profiles in certain dishes.

STREAMLINED ALA CARTE MENU. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Signature dishes from Balai Palma – such as the Ube in Three Textures served with Halaan clams, Oscietra caviar, and clam emulsion – share the spotlight with new favorites and citrusy cocktails.

SEABREAM CRUDO IN DRAGONFRUIT AGUACHILE. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

A beautiful start to our meal was the Seabream Crudo in Dragonfruit Aguachile, Avocado, Pomelo, and Ube Crisps (P580), a refreshing ceviche-like starter to get the palate tingling, with a bright balance of acid, heat, and a touch of fruity sweetness and some pickled onion action.

UBE TARO CRISPS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The ube crisps as the base provided a pop of crunchy contrast to the melt-in-your-mouth seabream slices.

“Fish and seafood are my favorite ingredients to work with and, as the Philippines sits at the center of the Coral Triangle where marine biodiversity is at its peak, it’s an obvious choice that I highlight Filipino seafood on my menu,” Chef Isip said.

GAMBERO ROSSO WITH BISQUE BUTTER. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Another appetizer a bit on the richer side was the Gambero Rosso with Bisque Butter and Grilled Calamansi (P980) – soft-to-the-bite, lightly-grilled prawns doused in a rich, buttery, and fatty bisque. The fat from the shrimp head mixed in was the umami cherry on top. I also enjoyed biting into the grilled calamansi – although I wasn’t sure that was the intention!

ORGANIC CHICKEN. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Chef Isip recommended the Organic Chicken with Babylon Sauce (P980), which you can get in half or whole. Inspired by his favorite Caribbean restaurant, his take also features fried sweet plantain (a Caribbean staple) and a salsa roja proud with spices. The crispy chicken was moist and juicy, and the sauces that come with it brought on most of its bold flavors.

WAGYU STEAK FRIES. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Okan Wagyu Steak Fries (P2,800) is also a carnivore’s favorite; strips of soft wagyu are seasoned simply and served with a trio of Chef Isip’s favorite sauces – Tiger Bite Sauce, Entrecôte Sauce, and my favorite the Chimichurri. The wagyu fat steak fries were addictive to snack on, but nothing beats a steaming bowl of garlic white rice.

A standout favorite was the Pluma Iberico with Pineapple-Longganisa BBQ Sauce (P2,980) – probably one of the most succulent pieces of pork I’ve had. It features the coveted pluma cut from Spain’s prestigious Iberico pork – a loin cut that is more tender than the tenderloin.

PLUMA IBERICO. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

It cut almost like butter, and was perfectly cooked; and the Pinoy-style barbecue sauce of longganisa, pineapple, and orange juice completed the sweet-savory, slightly smoky, umami-packed experience.

“Through the years, I have found that the Filipino diner looks for flavor first and foremost – it’s all about the linamnam or umami, and, as it happens, the flavors I enjoy the most are sour notes with umami and a kick of spice,” Chef Isip said.

Vegetables don’t have to be boring here – even the side dishes at Kasa Pala shone in their own right. The Grilled Vegetables were delicately char-grilled and salted until smoky yet slightly crisp; I could snack on them plain and simple.

GRILLED VEGGIES. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The fresh produce included purple and yellow sweet potatoes, snowpeas, Tuscan kale chips, and Balinese corn.

BAKED ALASKA. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

We ended the evening with Chef Isip’s Baked Alaska (P550), interactively presented at the bar with a blow torch for a touch of drama as the tequila flambéed. The pineapple cake and sorbet provided a refreshingly fruity end to the dining experience, encased inside a fluffy mound of sweet meringue. No holds barred in terms of the alcohol used: you’ll really taste the boozy punch in this dessert.

ISPAHAN. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Ispahan (P410) is Kasa Palma’s ode to the classic French pastry, which typically consists of a crunchy macaron with rose, raspberry, and lychee. At Kasa Palma, Chef Isip puts a localized spin featuring a dacquoise using Philippine fruits, like the tart sampinit (our local raspberry), juicy longgan, and jasmine. The result is a dainty pastry providing a fragrant, fruity, and floral finale to the meal.

Kasa Palma is more than just a new hip and happening dining spot in Poblacion; it’s a passionate Chef’s brainchild and heartfelt tribute to the places that honed him.

DINNER SERVICE ON POINT. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Kasa Palma isn’t just another trendy dining spot in Poblacion; it’s a heartfelt creation by a passionate Chef who is paying homage to the diverse places that shaped the heart of his Cuisine d’Auteur. Rooted in his Filipino heritage and inspired by his travels and techniques, Chef Isip takes diners on a vibrant culinary journey that celebrates natural elements, familiar flavors, and multi-cultural ways to enjoy them.

“I want all of our guests to experience something quite different than what they would at other urban restaurants in the city,” Chef Isip said.

“It’s food from the islands that were touched by fire and enjoyed in a tropical wabi-sabi setting. I have designed Kasa Palma as an artisanal house adorned with handicrafts and natural art and design. It’s my own jungle oasis, hidden in Poblacion, a locale where food is front and center.”

For reservations, you can contact Kasa Palma +63.917.155.9669. The restaurant is at 6042 Palma Street, Poblacion, Makati City and is open starting 6 pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays. – Rappler.com