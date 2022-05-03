Egg-citing! Kenny Rogers has new salted egg chicken

MANILA, Philippines – The salted egg trend seems to be here to stay, and we’re glad that more and more restaurant chains are still keeping up, just like Kenny Rogers!

The fast food brand introduces a new and “egg-citing” twist to their signature roast and fried chicken with three new offerings: the Salted Egg Roast, Unfried Fried Chicken, and Unfried Fried Chicken Bun – available starting April 25 in all Kenny Rogers stores nationwide.

Photo courtesy of Kenny Rogers

The Salted Egg Roast makes use of Kenny Rogers’ juicy roast chicken, marinated in the usual herbs and spices, but lightly garnished with a savory salted egg powder and served with a creamy salted egg sauce on the side.

For something with more salted egg umami oomph, the Salted Egg Unfried Fried Chicken is a good option, if you like crispy chicken skin generously covered in a rich, flavorful, and addictive salted egg powder. The meat inside is juicy and moist, thanks to its natural oils – the “unfried fried chicken” is cooked through an oven with circulating air, so it’s not deep-fried. It’s also served with salted egg sauce on the side, if you want more potent flavor.

Photo courtesy of Kenny Rogers

If you want an on-the-go snack, the Salted Egg Unfried Fried Chicken Bun features a chicken fillet that’s tossed in salted egg powder and salted egg sauce, topped with tomato, lettuce, and onion, in between two wheat buns.

Photo courtesy of Kenny Rogers

You can get Kenny Rogers’ combo meals with a Salted Egg quarter roast or two-piece Salted Egg Unfried Fried Chicken for P290 each, inclusive of salted egg sauce, two side dishes, rice, and a muffin. The Salted Egg Unfried Fried Chicken Bun with a side of potato chips and drink costs P270. Group meals are also available, which include a bucket of eight pieces (P1,025), salted egg sauce, four cups of rice, four side dishes, muffins, and a liter of Coke.

Kenny Rogers’ new salted egg menu is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery via Kenny Rogers’ website, hotline number, GrabFood, or foodpanda. – Rappler.com