Wild! KFC’s ‘OG Cake’ has fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn in one tower

MANILA, Philippines – What the cake?

Taking this dessert to wilder, crazier heights is KFC with the release of its limited edition, new OG Cake – a towering heap of KFC’s signature fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, and more chicken in one savory cake! Would you dare?

Based on the poster, the OG Cake starts with a bottom layer of pressure-cooked fried chicken fillet, mashed potatoes, slices of American cheese around, a layer of corn kernels, more mashed potatoes, and an “icing” of gravy, topped with KFC’s fried chicken.

In celebration of Colonel Sanders’ birthday, KFC is gifting this not-so-cholesterol-friendly treat to 12 customers who order from the KFC website or app and submit a raffle entry from September 9 to October 17, 2022 (you can submit as many raffle entries as you can, and there is no minimum purchase order). You can also upload a KFC birthday greeting on Tiktok. More details on the mechanics can be found on KFC’s website. – Rappler.com