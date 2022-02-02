Kim Soo-hyun is Dunkin’s newest endorser

The South Korean actor is the newest member of the Dunkin' family

MANILA, Philippines – Dunkin’ says annyeonghaseyo to the newest member of the Dunkin’ family – South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun!

Dunkin’ announced their newest and first South Korean endorser on Tuesday, February 1, greeting the 33-year-old K-drama star a warm saranghae. Whenever you order Dunkin’s new mini Valentine Heart Donuts in ube and chocobutternut flavors, you get a limited edition box with a photo of Soo-hyun front and center.

Dunkin’ first teased the arrival of a new Korean endorser on Friday, January 28.

Soo-hyun joins P-pop group SB19 as one of Dunkin’s star endorsers.

Soo-hyun, 33, is one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea. He made his acting TV debut in 2007 with sitcom Komchi Cheese Smile. He starred in films Dream High (2011), The Thieves (2012), Secretly, Greatly (2013), and Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), which he received a a Best Actor Baeksang Arts Award for.

Soo-hyun also starred in various K-dramas, like fantasy romantic comedy My Love from the Star (2013), It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020), One Ordinary Day (2021), and The Producers (2015), which won him three Daesang Grand Prizes at the Korea Drama Awards. He received his first Daesang award for My Love from the Star. – Rappler.com