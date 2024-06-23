[Kitchen 143] Cakes by Louise

These might just be your new favorite cakes!

Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits old and new favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, we’re doing the old switcheroo as Cakes by Louise drops by Rappler HQ! Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila will be joined by the mother-daughter duo behind the delectable cakes, Tiny and Louise Guidotti.

Visit Rappler’s Instagram to get a chance to win one out of five goodies from Cakes by Louise! Don’t forget to download the Rappler Communities app and join the food-and-travel channel (available on web, iOS, and Android) for a special giveaway!

Bookmark this page to watch Kitchen 143 live on Tuesday, June 25, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com