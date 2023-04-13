[Kitchen 143] Go straight from coffee to cocktails at this new Quezon City café

From tea that sparkles like the evening sky to sangria that shines with gold glitter, The Countess makes sure that everything is served artfully and with joy

La Condessa, one of Quezon’s City’s latest cafés, is easy enough to find as it is situated on the Tomas Morato Circle. It has a bright, airy, and welcoming entrance, while the plush greenery provides a relaxing outdoor setting. The interiors bring to mind the luxurious home of a countess, who invites guests to enjoy her modern, Spanish-inspired fare.

La Condessa’s entrance. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

With a menu that spans breakfast and brunch to tapas and drinks, diners can relish in a unique, celebratory experience, where even everyday moments such as meetings and coffee breaks feel special. For the pickiest of javaphiles, single origin beans sourced from Brazil are the base for their myriad coffee options, and freshly baked pastries are an easy match for a mid-morning snack.

(L-R) Blueberry latte, Beso de la Condessa, mocha iced coffee. Photos by Michelle Aventajado

Bright starts to your morning include souffles or heartier versions of eggs, and huge pancakes with a variety of toppings meant to be shared.

Fluffy eggs atop a flaky croissant adorned with shrimp and tangy chorizo is perfect with a a smores latte. Photos by Michelle Aventajado

At first, the menu may remind you of dishes you have had before, but upon further inspection you realize they are completely new, with flavors that delight, textures that surprise, and feelings that provide comfort.

A variety of brunch options that can be enjoyed all day – they can either be light and refreshing, or rich and filling. Photos by Michelle Aventajado

The recent introduction of heartier, meatier meals open the options up for hardcore carnivores. Steaks done to perfection and served with crisp potatoes, or tomahawks of Korubata pork will satisfy the deepest of hungers.

Drinks are crafted in clever ways. From tea that sparkles like the evening sky to sangria that shines with gold glitter, The Countess makes sure that everything is served artfully and with joy. They’re best enjoyed with small plates of tapas like bacon-wrapped dates or quesso fundido. Guests can take their time sipping and grazing amid quiet, Instagrammable spaces.

(L-R) La Condessa, Sparkly Sangria, El Coco. Photos by Michelle Aventajado

The staff is both welcoming and accommodating. For larger groups, be sure to let them know ahead of time. It may even be helpful to let them know that you would like to order ahead, if you are short on time. (But of course, The Countess would much rather you take your time and stay awhile.)

La Condessa’s staircase. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Cozy booths with plush seating. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

A very cool mirror. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

For reservations:

La Condessa Cafe and Lounge

Contact: 272743127

UG 01 & Mezzanine 01

CTTM Square

Diliman, Quezon City

info@lacondessa.com.ph

– Rappler.com