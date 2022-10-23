[Kitchen 143] This fall-themed brunch board is perfect for carnivores and kalabasa lovers

October really is one of my favorite months. It’s the month I started blogging over 10 years ago. It’s when we get to celebrate Gelli for Down Syndrome Awareness Month. It’s also when we can celebrate World Pasta Month. It’s when we celebrate Halloween, my sisters’ birthdays, and when it is officially sweater weather in New York. This means there are pumpkin spice lattes everywhere, and I can look for inspiration all over Pinterest for fun fall-themed dishes and cutesy crafts to do with Gelli.

I didn’t have to look too far for some fall fun the other day, because even Gia was inspired when she saw cream cheese pumpkins on her Pinterest feed. Putting together this fall-themed brunch board was quick and easy with the help of some items from both the fridge and pantry, and the kielbasa from One World Butchers.

SMOKIN’. Meats were grilled to perfection during the recent launch in Poblacion. Courtesy of One World Butchers

I mentioned to Gia that I took home some kielbasa from the launch of One World Butchers, and that I wanted to make a brunch board, and she went right to it. After scouring the fridge together, we came up with some California cheddar, cream cheese, and caramelized onions that we could mix up with everything but the bagel seasoning.

ALL A-BOARD. The kielbasa from Chef Miguel Gianan was the inspiration for this board. Adding the kalabasa chips and cream cheese pumpkin made my autumn-loving heart extra-happy. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Preparing any kind of sausage from One World Butchers is easy enough, no matter whether you’re grilling in the backyard or frying in your condo. Chef Miguel shares that One World Butchers allows him to create without having to stay within a particular culture or cuisine. Taking inspiration from German, American, Polish, and even Asian flavors, he is excited to carve out his own type of sausage-making here in the Philippines.

CHEF MIGUEL. Chef Miguel in front of the mural that AC Bautista created. AC took inspiration from One World Butchers’ nose-to-tail, out of this world, flavor-packed approach to grilling for carnivores. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

One World Butchers, located on the corner of Kalayaan Ave. and Matilde Street offers carnivores a variety of smoked and cured meats, steaks, and sausages that are both classic and creative in flavor profiles. The atmosphere is both casual and comfortable, offering customers the opportunity to dine in or take out for their own barbeque grills at home.

HEFTY. At the center of the restaurant is the Grand Asador in the open kitchen. Courtesy of One World Butchers

The Spätzle, Dirty Rice, or Loaded Corn side dishes pair perfectly with their Braveheart Bone-in Ribeye, or the Manly Skirt Steak. Loaded Flatdogs are a new take on sausages served on flatbread. These sammies with a twist are great for lunch, while the One World Butchers Board is perfect for snacking with friends over cocktails.

SWEET. Grilled meats, casual indoor and outdoor dining, and cocktails are ideal components of any Poblacion eatery. Courtesy of One World Butchers

Because our family loves to put contrasting flavors and textures together in a variety of ways, I am sure we will have some fun when we visit One World Butchers together, looking for inspiration for our next barbeque or brunch board for #TeamGellibean.

HEY, PUMPKIN. The Cream Cheese Pumpkin created an anchor for all the components to this board. We even enjoyed spreading the cream cheese on the kielbasa. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

One World Butchers is located on 8491 Kalayaan Avenue corner Matilde Street, Makati and is the latest concept to be introduced under PYC Foods Corporation.