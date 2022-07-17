[Kitchen 143] From fruity to umami: What I learned about pairing sake with food

Which sake is great for sashimi? How about grilled meat? Did you know sake is wonderful with desserts, too?

A sake pairing dinner done well involves delicate flavors, luxurious ingredients, and the careful collaboration of a skilled chef and master sake sommelier, and on June 30, Chef Norimasa Kosaka and Raymond Joseph provided us with just that.

Through a five-course dinner called Sake Fusions, they presented an opportunity for Solaire Resorts’ Yakumi diners to learn more about the distillation of sake and how to pair dishes with this fermented rice spirit.

Sake Fusions is one part of a learning series offered throughout all of Solaire’s fine dining establishments. Entitled “Nothing Ordinary,” this series of events takes an educational approach to pairing food, wine, and spirits. The engaging experience allows the participant to embark on a tasting journey through the eyes of Solaire Resorts’ esteemed chefs.

Sake 101

At a sold-out dining room, with food enthusiasts ready to view meal pairing from an alternative angle, Daniel Blais highlighted the collaboration between Chef Jun and Raymond over the love of this Japanese spirit, which has been around for almost 400 years. Raymond is the country’s foremost authority on sake and shared his passion and understanding of the beauty and complexity of this liquor.

RICE. Raymond Joseph of Philippine Wine Merchants shares tasting notes and processes in distillation. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Brewing sake is very similar to brewing beer. With rice and water being the main components of this distilled spirit, the quality of both of these ingredients is uber important. Distilling sake includes milling the rice. The various degrees to which the rice is milled removes fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. The white core that is retained is often referred to as “The White Heart.” This dense white heart goes through a series of steps which include washing, soaking, and steaming. After this careful process is completed, the rice is treated with koji, a delicate yeast. Once the koji is added, this becomes the main mash. This mash is then fermented, pressed, and filtered. After filtration, sake is pasteurized, bottled, and is sometimes aged before it hits the shelves and refrigerated sections of stores.

Rice polishing

In essence, the more the rice grain is polished, the fruitier the sake will be. These light and fruity sakes are best paired with lighter, clean-tasting dishes, like sashimi. If the rice grain is not polished as much, it will yield a heavier, more umami-rich sake, which is best paired with more umami and meatier dishes. Added steps to create different tasting notes can include snow aging or fermenting with strawberry blossoms.

Education and experience

Solaire’s pairing dinners are more than just a meal. It is an experience. Foodies who want to take their knowledge a step further can educate themselves on flavors and tasting profiles.The opportunity to learn from experts offers a rich understanding of the origins of their favorite wines and spirits.

Yakumi’s guests were welcomed with Kizakura Junmai Sparkling Piano, which was light and fruity. Served with mozzarella tempura and deep fried tofu skin with char siew pork, this bubbly had only a 4% alcohol content and was a wonderful way to kick off Sake Fusions with pleasant company.

KIZAKURA. According to Ralph’s Wines and Spirits, this sake has been crafted in the traditional brewing style, using nothing but Japanese rice, rice koji for fermentation, fresh water, and fine carbonation. It has a uniquely sweet aroma and refreshingly fruity flavor. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Appetizer

Once seated, toro tartare and steamed sea urchin served in crispy wafers complimented the sparkling bubbly.

WAFERS. Crisp wafers, fatty tuna, and sea urchin come together for a fun appetizer. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Sashimi

The second course was a medley of utterly fresh sashimi. Sweet and creamy Hokkaido scallops, set against the snappy rock lobster and the Gillardeau oyster, forged a powerful trio bursting with texture and flavor. Paired with Dassai 23 Junmai Daiginjo from the Yamaguchi Prefecture, the course finishes elegantly.

FRESH. Japanese scallops and French oysters set the tone. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Hamachi tataki

The next course was paired with Amabuki Junmai Strawberry Yeast Saga Prefecture. It included soy marinated seared hamachi with yuzu miso jelly, roasted pine nuts, and mixed greens. Buttery hamachi was the perfect compliment to this light and fruity sake fermented with strawberry blossoms. The Saga Prefecture may be well known for their wagyu, but is also known for being one of the only places in Japan that ferments sake with the delicate blossoms of the strawberry plant.

SEARED. Flavors that balance and compliment one another go beyond the plate. The sake’s strawberry undertones are fresh and compelling. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Tempura kakiage

Fourth on the menu, and laden with umami flavors, tiger prawn, unagi, and tempura kakiage were served with traditional curry salt, lemon, and tempura sauce. Richer in flavor and weight, this dish called for Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai Niigata Prefecture. Raymond shared that each pairing was carefully collaborated upon by himself and Chef Jun. Complimenting the flavors of a deep fried tempura with a deeper sake ironically did not feel heavy or overly filling.

TEMPURA. According to Ralphs’ Wines and Spirits: Fully committed to an authentic tempura course, the Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai rice is polished down to 60% to produce a clean junmai-style sake. Its well-balanced mellow and elegant flavor is tailored to match not only delicate Japanese cuisine but also a wide range of food from other cultures. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Beef robatayaki

The main course included a chargrilled US prime beef tenderloin, sweet grilled onion, and greens, which were completed by mushroom and truffle teriyaki sauce. Hakkaisan Snow-Aged Junmai Daiginjo from Niigata Prefecture completed this full-flavored course. This spirit was aged with the natural cold elements inherent to Japan’s climate for three years.

MAIN COURSE. According to Ralph’s Wines and Spirits: The Hakkaisan Snow-Aged Junmai paired with this dish is naturally kept stable at 3 degrees Celsius without the use of electricity. After three years, the sake is round and smooth. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Dessert

Typically, Japanese desserts are intricate. Sweet endings of green tea cakes, adzuki beans, and a plum wine sorbet was finished with a honeyed Choya Golden Ume Fruit from Wakayama Prefecture.

SWEETS. Bright and airy desserts match the balanced Choy Golden Ume Fruit which is tart and tangy. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Sake tasting coupled with carefully crafted courses offered Yakumi diners the luxury of a culinary trip to Japan. Thankfully, all of the sake we indulged then is available at Ralph’s Wines and Spirits.

As Filipinos continue to venture out in search of tasting and pairing experiences, Solaire Resort’s Signature Restaurants offer options that raise the bar on fine dining and education through “Nothing Ordinary.” – Rappler.com