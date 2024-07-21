[Kitchen 143] Grifoni’s BGC

Kitchen 143 goes to a Siargao favorite in the heart of BGC

Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits old and new favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila visits Grifoni’s, the authentic Italian restaurant most known for its branch in Siargao. Joining her are Italian expat and Grifoni’s owner Gianni Grifoni, bartender Arcadius Rybak, and Chef De Partie Bianca Covarrubias.

Visit our Instagram page to get a chance to win one of five gift certificates worth P1,000! Don’t forget to download the Rappler Communities app (available on web, iOS, and Android) and join the food and travel channel to get an app-exclusive giveaway and have a chat with fellow foodies.

Bookmark this page to watch Kitchen 143 live on Tuesday, July 23, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com