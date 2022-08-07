[Kitchen 143] Movie night munchies – including sinegang-flavored popcorn!

We've also got a recipe here for apple fries with melted ice cream, and it's as glorious as it sounds!

Making movie night magic for the whole family is easier to achieve these days! From creating your own “big screen” at home, to putting together snack boards, and of course choosing the right film, watching movies at home offers moments of bonding and meaningful conversation. Here are a few ideas, recipes, and fun ways to make movie night more exciting.

Start screening

Small spaces do not have to dictate whether or not we can enjoy a big screen experience. Since we started using our Lumos Ray Projector at home, Gelli has been asking for movie night more often. With the easy setup and built-in applications for both Netflix and YouTube, this unit packs power and punch with ease. Literally plugging and playing is done in minutes. Adding our own speaker in addition to the built-in speakers of the unit adds to the cinematic experience, as well as the 100-inch screen with only three meters from projector to wall.

LUMOS. Transforming your home into a full-blown cinema is easy with the right projector. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Other features of this readily available unit include 1080p-supported image quality with 3,000 lumens brightness and wireless mirror casting, making it easy to play video games, music, and even a Zoom call while laying in bed.

Snacks that are salty and sweet

I have always been a fan of putting a meal on a board. Inspired by charcuterie boards, we have made brunch and lunch boards, snack and movie boards, and even fruit boards with sweet treats too. The key to a great board includes playing with flavors and textures, mixing homemade with store-bought, and of course including something for everyone’s tastes.

Choosing to create a brunch board is easy with baked goods from local IG sellers. Making a meat and cheese board is complete with the help of Italfood importers. And when making movie-themed snacks that include popcorn, chips, and even chocolate, the go-to delivery source is benbymart.com.

But whatever the theme is of your board – it’s easy to get lost in the possibilities when you factor in spreads, munchies, and fun things that are colorful and tasty.

Sipping while watching the silver screen

You can find inspiration while watching your favorite flicks or series – like slurping chili oil noodles or crunching on corn dogs when binging your favorite K-drama. It can also include making mixed drinks while getting lost in Cocktails. Or maybe it means slicing the garlic paper thin when watching Good Fellas and simmering the Sunday sauce. One thing’s for sure, you can definitely look for inspiration while making snacks if you reminisce with your family about your favorite flicks.

If you check out the latest episode of Kitchen 143, where we chatted with Raintree Corporate Chef Kalel Chan and Richie Zamora from The Pickiest Eater, you might be tempted to watch the classic Willie Wonka after seeing how much fun Rain and Richie had when they made their Hazelnut Banana Milk Shake.

No matter whether they are mocktails, fruit shakes, or alcoholic mixed drinks, these beverages can certainly add to the whole movie night munchies experience. Of course, if the kids are involved, keeping things fresh and fruity makes for family fun too.

Recipes and snacking with flair

During our time together, Chef Kalel shared how inspiration can come in many forms and many ways. Using appliances in the kitchen only makes our lives easier, keeping the process streamlined and neat.

His Apple Fries went perfectly with Melted Ice Cream!

Apple Fries with Melted Ice Cream

by Chef Kalel Chan

Ingredients:

oil for frying

3 pcs Granny Smith apples peeled and sliced

1/2 liter water

1 pc lemon

1 cup cornstarch

1 tsp cinnamon

4 tbsp powdered Sugar

1 cup soft Ice cream

Directions:

Squeeze the juice of one lemon into the ½ liter of water

Add apple slices to the lemon water to prevent oxidation.

Add cinnamon to cornstarch and mix

Drain the apples and toss into cornstarch and cinnamon coating well

Deep fry in oil

Drain and dust with powdered sugar

Serve immediately with melted vanilla ice cream

Outside the box

There are other options for snacking while watching movies. Perhaps you want to take it a step further and level up the dishes you enjoy, or even make date night extra special. We may not have Cinebistro experiences here in the Philippines yet, but we can certainly make movie night at home all that we would like it to be with our gang.

That includes popcorn galore, whether you like it with lots of butter or truffle oil – thinking outside goes beyond a cheese and sour cream dusting.

Big thanks to Chef Kalel yet again for coming up with this Spicy Cine-gang Popcorn!

It was definitely a blockbuster favorite!

Spicy Cine-gang Popcorn

by Chef Kalel

Ingredients:

1 tsp oil

1/2 cup popcorn

1 tbsp sinigang mix

1/2 tsp Korean chili flakes

Salt to taste

Directions:

Oil the popcorn maker

Add popcorn kernels

Once all kernels are popped, transfer to a bowl and add singang mix, chili flakes, and salt and pepper

– Rappler.com