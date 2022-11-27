[Kitchen 143] Doing a Poblacion food crawl? Here are 5 dishes you have to try

Known as a haven for nightlife and foodie finds, Poblacion lends itself to an adventure each time one visits. New culinary concepts that share passionate stories and boast global flavors are at our fingertips. Restaurants span the range from mom and pop joints to places with comprehensive tasting menus.

The PYC Food Corporation, helmed by Jun Sy and his band of ardent foodies, chefs, and enthusiasts, are behind some of the highlights of Poblacion’s food scene, coming together to offer the gastronome community fresh and creative options.

FOOD CRAWLERS. Foodies and friends of PYC take an electric bus around town to experience international flavors. Courtesy of PYC

During a recent PYC food crawl led by JJ Yulo, a small group of media was given a diverse sampling of flavors and experiences in the heart of this hotspot. Here are some notable features and dishes from each destination!

One World Deli

Touted as the flagship store of the PYC brand, this global deli brings in meats, seafood, and more for home cooks (and chefs) to enjoy. Bringing the best to dining tables means stocking everything from honey and cheese to steak and coffee.

CHEESE, PLEASE. Imported seafood, meat, and cheese are just a few of the items that one can find at this deli. Courtesy of PYC

What to look out for: Soft-serve gelato with New Zealand honey, Que Rica pili nuts with truffle pecorino, grass-fed beef and California cheese from the US, and locally grown Pedro Farms produce. If you have time, sit down for French oysters during happy hour.

Cafe Fleur

Visiting Chef Sau del Rosario in any of his restaurants is always a gastronomic treat. #TeamGellibean has visited Cafe Fleur for brunch and enjoyed the pleasant banter over some of our favorite Pinoy dishes with the chef himself. Much of what he serves up is an ode to his heritage and his momma, so listening to him share the stories behind each of the dishes is always an educational experience.

THICC. Easy-to-share pizzas are on the menu. Smaller plates are available too. Courtesy of PYC

What to look out for: With a diverse menu of small and big plates, you can order to share or enjoy rice bowls and pasta on your own. Try the duck confit, pan-roasted foie gras, and pizzas.

Assador Grill

Chef Miguel Gianan heads the Assador Grill and is the mastermind behind its medley of smoked meats, sausages, and cured cold cuts. An establishment for carnivores, this addition to the PYC group keeps diners satisfied with meats that are cooked and ready to serve, or picked up for you to grill or pan fry at home.

ALL A-BOARD. Perfect for sharing when out with carnivorous friends, the Butchers Board includes cured meats and dried sausages made by Chef Miguel. Courtesy of PYC

What to look out for: When dining in, be sure to enjoy a Butchers Board with friends while downing cold craft brews.

Saw Saw

At the heart of this Modern Filipino establishment is a bespoke Italian open kitchen. The stage is set for Chef Sau and his team to creatively showcase Pinoy talent and Pinoy food rich with Kapampangan history and heritage. Chef Sau serves up dishes that shift the conversation, feel familiar, and yet provide completely new experiences that are fulfilling for any foodie.

FUN AND FAMILIAR. The latter half of our food trip still provided much excitement, and I almost squealed when I saw that my favorite Pala-Vogue was being served. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

What to look out for: New dishes that inspire, and old favorites like pancit palabok served with curated cocktails.

One World Kitchen

Meant to be a fully equipped playground for chefs to create and explore, One World Kitchen is located in the heart of PYC’s headquarters. Customized for and dedicated to offering tasting menus that change on a regular basis, dining out automatically becomes something special.

CHEEKY. Veal cheeks served with saffron cream, spring onion polenta, and shallots confit. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

What to look out for: Perfect for smaller groups and intimate celebrations, watch out for collaborations with guest chefs and a tasting menu that changes on a regular basis.

Pardon My French

Jun Sy’s passion for music naturally birthed a supper club where patrons can enjoy French-Asian fare by Chef Ariel Manuel as well as live music and dancing. Along with their signature cocktails, it’s a venue that is classy and feels exclusive.

POP OFF, PATÉ. Popcorn and paté? Why not? Sweet, salty, creamy, and savory. It works! Photo by Michelle Aventajado

What to look for: Try the popcorn and paté and 1121, and be sure to wear your dancing shoes!

The Tattooed Baker

Due to open any day now, this patisserie will feature breads and pastries made with classic techniques, but with new and exciting flavors.

SWEET. We are definitely looking forward to this patisserie opening! Courtesy of PYC

As PYC continues to create new opportunities for enjoying international flavors, we can look to the unique experiences in dining and entertainment they have already made available to us. The diverse number of concepts and range of tastes provide for fun foodie adventures! – Rappler.com