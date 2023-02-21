[Kitchen 143] You can buy yourself flowers in this Cartagenian restaurant – and eat them too

Celele is an award-winning Colombian Caribbean restaurant tucked away in the Getsemani neighborhood of the historic district of Cartagena de Indias. A 15-minute walk from the tourist destinations of the walled city, this renowned gem is the brainchild of Chef Jaime Rodriguez and Chef Sebastián Pinzón. Together, their study of Colombian and Caribbean cultures provides the knowledge and inspiration, while serving up bio-diverse ingredients through indigenous-inspired recipes.
Celele preserves this melded cuisine’s identity through edible art. Proycto Caribe Lab, as they dubbed it, was the prelude to Celele’s contemporary cuisine, which is rich with the history of a beautiful people.
I was blessed to accept a dinner invitation to this very special meal for our last night in Cartagena during the Hay Festival. The Hay Festival is hosted all over the globe and provides a platform for thinkers, writers, artists, and musicians who aim to “be the change” in a world as we all imagine it to be. Sparking inspiration through new ideas and providing opportunities for discourse was the perfect way to build up an appetite for this luxurious meal with two Nobel Laureates and two intriguing women.
Celele’s unassuming yet vivid exterior is deceiving to the average passerby. Making reservations for one of the two dinner seatings is a MUST if you want to enjoy a feast for the senses.
The warm, earthy interiors are juxtaposed against detailed tropical murals, with soft lighting, and a carefully curated playlist that provides a welcoming ambiance, as if you were invited to a very special meal in someone’s home.
The thought and preparation that goes into each dish, as it tells a story with both the simplest and most luxurious of ingredients, took me on a journey of palate, history, and culture.
My favorite of all the entrees was the pork named after the restaurant. Tender shredded pork mixed with five humble beans in all styles, tastes, and textures elevates the pantry staples in this dish to a level of indulgence. These simple ingredients become a story of elegance when prepared with such care and attention to detail.
Near the end of our meal, we were joined by owner and restaurateur Ingrid Correa, who passionately explained the inspiration and years of study behind the restaurant concept and the desire to preserve the Colombian Caribbean cultures. We chatted some more about the festival, and documented the visit with photos of the incredible company we enjoyed over the lavish meal.
It’s no surprise that Celele has been named one of the best restaurants in Colombia. The pride with which their food is prepared and served is evident in every cocktail and dish brought to the table. Staff and servers excitedly tell the stories behind each creative course. Ranked as the 29th in Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, this is definitely a restaurant you do not want to miss when you visit Cartagena.
– Rappler.com
