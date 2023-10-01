Food trip? These Korean star-approved cafes, restos in PH are perfect for Hallyu fans!

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Eyes here, K-pop stans and K-drama lovers! This is a sign to recreate your faves’ tourist snaps in and out of Metro Manila.

Korean culture enthusiasts seem to have unique ways of making an occasion and attraction out of anything. From organizing cupsleeve events to inducting tourist spots out of locations their favorite stars have visited, these connections remain stronger than ever even long after their brief stay in the country.

In an attempt to battle the inevitable post-concert and fan meeting blues, fans would also flock to the very cafés and restaurants their favorite K-pop idols and K-drama actors have dined at. Photocard group pics and #Lovestagram-esque posts are a must, of course!

Luckily for us, these celebrities have chanced upon quite exciting finds during their downtime in the Philippines. Beyond your typical fast-food joints, that is.

Ranging from quintessential Filipino fare to authentic Korean cuisine, we’ve rounded up different K-celebrity-approved spots that are perfect for your next food trip:

WayV’s pick: Ristorante delle Mitre

Members Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang were able to sneak in a quick stroll around Intramuros during the Manila stop of their Phantom fan meeting tour in March. The group even filmed a vlog of their visit to the iconic walled city.

Their lunch of choice? Filipino dishes like crispy pata, adobo, and sinigang at the equally historical Ristorante delle Mitre. Situated across San Agustin Church, the restaurant also serves budget-friendly dishes beloved by Filipino bishops, often holding functions for the clergy while welcoming tourists and local patrons alike.

WayV Ten’s pick: Papakape

In a side quest of his own, WayV’s Ten grabbed an Iced Americano at Papakape’s Fort Santiago café where he was also served by a lucky Wayzennie!

Apart from your standard caffeinated beverages, Papakape’s Fort Santiago and Palanan locations also provide a bunch of experimental takes on coffee that are unique to both branches. Sipping on their Black Gulaman Americano, Tahoat, or Bibingkaccino inside Fort Santiago honestly sounds too fun to pass on.

Kim Seon-ho’s pick: Café Intramuros

For another Intramuros find, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kim Seon-Ho dropped by the cafe while he was in the Philippines for his July fanmeet with clothing brand BENCH.

However, no quick coffee run could surpass actually taking the time to lounge at this intimate al fresco spot. Apart from its picturesque space, Cafe Intramuros also serves a variety of cakes as well as blended coffee and non-coffee beverages. Their menu also includes rice meals and pasta.

Park Hae-jin and Jo Bo-ah’s pick: Ilustrado

Park Hae-Jin and Jo Bo-Ah delighted Filipino K-drama fans when they were caught shooting in different Metro Manila locations in what would turn out to be their 2020 medical drama Forest.

A certain episode saw the two dining outdoors in another Intramuros favorite, Ilustrado. The scene in question featured a spread of the restaurant’s signature Filipino-Spanish dishes, like sinigang na bagnet, callos madrileña, and paella Ilustrado.

NCT DoJaeJung’s pick: Romulo Café

Eagle-eyed fans of NCT’s Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo noticed that Romulo Café in Makati was where the sub-unit got to try halo-halo for the first time. The trio was in the Philippines in June for Perfume: Fancon in Manila.

A family-run business tied to diplomat Carlos P. Romulo, the restaurant takes pride in the Romulo family’s history as well as its inviting ambiance for different kinds of social functions. Romulo Café serves an array of nostalgic Filipino dishes with a fine, modern twist. If we’re going to be faithful to DJJ’s order, then the move is to try Romulo Café’s fresh lumpia, crispy pork binagoongan, sotanghon guisado, and beef bulalo.

EXO Baekhyun’s pick: Tang

Tucked in the Fort Strip is Korean restaurant Tang which is open 24/7. Tang is also where EXO’s Baekhyun was spotted after his Overpass: K-pop Music Concert set in June.

EXO-L’s have since treated themselves to authentic Korean food while basking in the Baekhyun photos that adorn the restaurant’s walls. If you’re lucky, you could also sit at the exact table Bakehyun sat at, feasting on his and his crew’s order which consisted of bossam, kokbal, and kimchi jjigae, to name a few.

SEVENTEEN DK, Seungkwan, and Jeonghan’s pick: Songdowon

Around the Manila date of their 2022 Be The Sun world tour, SEVENTEEN members Jeonghan, DK, and Seungkwan were recognized in the S Maison branch of K-BBQ restaurant Songdowon, located just a few steps away from the Mall of Asia Arena.

If you’re searching for a Korean barbecue joint with good quality meats like wagyu salchisal and woosamgyeop, look no further! Songdowon has branches in both Pasay and Quezon City.

Eric Nam’s pick: Stoyra Kitchen + Bar

Eric Nam sat down with YouTuber Jessica Lee back in August to try out “trendy” yet equally tasty versions of Filipino dishes, courtesy of Katipunan’s own Storya Kitchen + Bar. In the middle of updating his arsenal of Filipino terms and slang, the two chatted over bites of the Storya’s sisig sa-wrap, N.Y.O. sinigang, baked adobo belly, and N.Y.O. Bicol express pasta.

Sandara Park, DinDin, Winner Jinu, and NU’EST Aron and JR’s pick: Funnside Ningnangan

The 2NE1 star took fellow K-pop idols DinDin, Winner Jinu, and NU’EST’s Aron and Jonghyeon to the grill and seafood restaurant Funnside Ningnangan, a Pampanga institution.

The cast had their filling lunch in the restaurant’s Angeles branch while filming an episode of Korean television program Idol Truck. The paluto restaurant derives its name from the Kapampangan word “Ningnangan,” meaning ihaw or grill. Here, Sandara Park impressed her co-stars with free-flowing orders of freshly cooked meats and seafood.

Which one of these places are you planning to visit? – Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.