Menu, prices: South Korea’s chicken chain Goobne opens in Metro Manila

Oh my goobness! You can finally try South Korea's famous crispy, oven-roasted chicken and its cheesy UFO fondue at Bonifacio Global City.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh out of a K-drama (Business Proposal, to be specific) and onto our plates, South Korea’s famous oven-roasted chicken chain Goobne has officially opened its first Metro Manila branch!

Located at One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Goobne is known for its healthier take on the Korean comfort food staple. Goobne (from the Korean word “goob-da,” meaning “to roast”) offers roasted chicken that’s crispy on the outside, yet still juicy on the inside, all without the greasy guilt of frying.

With over 1,200 outlets worldwide — including in Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Macao, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United States — Goobne brings a slice of Korean cuisine right to the heart of BGC.

A ‘goob’ job

Goobne Philippines has been on soft launch since mid-July, but the long lines say otherwise — the medium-sized space is almost always a full house of Korean families, couples, and Filipino diners.

Goobne’s signature Goobne Chicken selection features the delicate art of roasting, showcasing six dry and saucy flavors. Regardless, the chicken inside is still tender and moist.

The Original (P489) is a crispy classic, allowing the natural flavor of the chicken to shine through its golden, perfectly roasted skin.

The Soy Garlic (P569) is a saucy delight, featuring a robust blend of apple lemon juice, soy sauce, and garlic that generously coats the crispy chicken, balancing its sweet and savory notes.

If you’re itching for a bit of spice, the Sweet and Spicy (P569) chicken is oven-roasted and marinated in a traditional Korean sweet and spicy sauce similar to samjang (though it leans more on the sweet chili side). This was an easy-to-enjoy flavor, especially since I can’t handle too spicy food.

The Galbi (P539) is marinated in a sweet sesame-soy blend that’s a nod to Korea’s grilled meat dishes. And if you can take the heat, the Volcano (P539) brings an extra kick with its fiery sauce.

For those who prefer a dry rub, the Pepper Crispy (P569) is a best-seller, offering a crispy coating with a peppery punch that’s simple, tasty, and light on the stomach.

Oh, My Goobness! combos

Goobne’s Oh, My Goobness! Combos pair half a chicken with your choice of a creamy carb, which is a quintessential part of Korean dining.

The Half Chicken with Creamy Carbonara (P799) is paired with the rich and creamy pasta; the Half Chicken with Rose Pasta (P799) offers the classic Korean rose sauce of tomato and cream.

The Half Chicken with Creamy Risotto (P799) was like the carbonara’s first cousin, using soft risotto that resulted in a rich, creamy, and comforting dish with herby and mushroom flavors. It was a bit of a surprise to taste an Italian dish paired with Korean chicken at first, but it surprisingly worked. It also comes with crispy bacon bits on top and arugula leaves.

You can also pair the chicken with Rose Risotto (P799) for an extra twist, combining the best of both worlds. All pasta and risotto dishes are also available a la carte (P449).

Goob ‘ol staples (and UFO Fondue)

It isn’t a trip to a Korean restaurant without tteokbokki! The famous Korean street food is present in Goobne’s Cheesy Tteokbokki (P499), a no-fail combination of chewy rice cakes, fish cake, ramyun noodles, and a topping of ooey gooey mozzarella, all swimming in a gochujang-based spicy, creamy, umami sauce that’s nothing short of addictive.

For a twist, try the Rose Tteokbokki (P469), which swaps out the traditional sauce for a rose pasta-inspired version, or if you’re in the mood for something soupy, the Soupy Tteokbokki (P469) is also a choice, featuring the classic spicy broth with fish cake and boiled egg.

If you’re dining with friends, the UFO Fondue is a sharing experience of 12 pieces of chicken (two flavors of your choice) encircling a pot of melted cheese for wrapping your drumsticks in. We tried the Soy Garlic and Sweet and Spicy UFO (P1,499), and while the stretchy and gooey cheese blend (cheddar, mozzarella, and processed cheese) was fun to dip into, the chicken’s marinades were already flavorful enough that they shone even without it.

There’s also a Galbi + Volcano UFO (P1,499) option, or the UFO Chicken Invasion (P1,899), which has 1 UFO Chicken, four rice, four iced tea, and one Korean pancake of your choice.

For the pancakes, there’s Seafood, Potato, and Kimchi, all fried with vegetable bits at P369 each. We tried the Seafood Pancake, which was packed with ingredients and subtle in flavor – the sweet-tangy vinegar dipping sauce is what gave most of its oomph. It was crispy and slightly oily.

A sweet finish

Goobne offers coffee choices like Espresso (P99), Americano (P99), Latte (P129), and Cappuccino (P129), as well as the unique Lemon Coffee Tonic (P149).

Goobne’s signature Shark-Rita (P279) — an eye-catching blue slushie with a shark figurine that spews out blood (a.k.a. strawberry syrup) when squeezed — is both fun and refreshing. However, it tasted a lot like candy, so if you’re not into overly sweet drinks, another drink might be better for you. Maybe a Pineapple, Mango, or Watermelon Slushie (P129), or Yakult/Classic/Blue Lemonade (P149)?

Alcoholic drinks are also available, like Frozen Margarita, Mojito (P259), or even a bottle of Soju.

Goobne’s Bingsu options include Strawberry; Mango & Red Beans; or Mochi & Red Bean (P299). For the ice cream, there’s Affogato (P169) or scoops of Chocolate, Mango, Vanilla, or Strawberry Ice Cream (P149).

Goobne Philippines is located at the 3/F, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Taguig, Metro Manila. It’s open from 11 am to 10 pm on weekdays and until 11 pm on weekends. — Rappler.com