Shot puno! Lambanog is 10th Best Spirit in the World according to Taste Atlas

MANILA, Philippines – Tagay na! The Philippines is in “high spirits,” because our traditional lambanog has been named the 10th best spirit in the world, according to international food database Taste Atlas.

With a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5, Quezon Province’s lambanog scored high among 49 other international contenders, besting popular spirits like tequila, Scotch whisky, mezcal, whisky, Japanese whisky, bourbon, Plymouth gin, soju, XO cognac, vodka, schnapps, and white rum. It is the only Filipino spirit to make it to 2023’s list.

In the top spot is Mexico’s Reposado Tequila, and also in the top 10 are Islay scotch, gin, cognac, London dry gin, armagnac, and Highland scotch.

According to Taste Atlas, the “potent” Filipino drink originated from the province of Quezon and is made from the fermented sap of the coconut palm. “It is a clear, colorless spirit that is quite strong, with the usual alcohol content at around 40% ABV,” they wrote. Aside from its classic version, lambanog‘s modern varieties may be “tinted, sweetened, and flavored.” Lambanog is traditionally enjoyed neat as as a shot, but it is also used as a spirit for cocktails and mixed drinks.

“In the past, it was frequently produced by farmers, similar to a local version of moonshine, but recently it has mostly shifted to factory production, and its quality has significantly improved,” Taste Atlas added.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Rappler.com