Au revoir: Le Petit Soufflé to close after 7 years

MANILA, Philippines – French-Japanese bistro Le Petit Soufflé is closing down on June 15, the restaurant announced on Wednesday, June 1.

“Thank you again to our lovely guests! We can’t wait to see what the future holds for us in this next chapter,” wrote the restaurant.

Le Petit Soufflé was best known for its fluffy french soufflés and sweet cakes that came in uniquely Japanese flavors like matcha.

As a farewell treat for customers, the restaurant is also offering a 50% discount on select items.

A venture of Tasteless Food Group by Chefs Miko Aspiras and Kristine Lotilla, Le Petit Soufflé has been operating for seven years since 2015 at the Century City Mall in Poblacion, Makati City. In 2016, Aspiras and Lotilla opened another branch in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City. The branch later closed in 2019.

Tasteless Food Group are the masterminds behind food establishments Hanamaruken Ramen, Scout’s Honor, Poison Donuts, Your Local, The Grid Food Hall, and the newly opened Tsuke-men, to name a few. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

