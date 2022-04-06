LOOK: LiberTea introduces new Taro Halo for the summer!

Say 'halo' to LiberTea's newest milk tea drink, packed with your fave halo-halo toppings!

MANILA, Philippines – Army Navy’s popular tea brand, LiberTea, has something new up its sweet sleeve: the jam-packed Taro Halo beverage, available for a limited time only!

LiberTea introduced their latest drink on April Fool’s, but thankfully, it wasn’t a joke – the blended taro and milk beverage comes with the usual halo-halo sinkers like buko strips, gulaman, sago, sweetened beans, ube halaya, and leche flan, topped with more leche flan and toasted pinipig. It costs P170 per 470ml reusable glass jar.

The new LiberTea Taro Halo is available in select Army Navy stores for dine-in or takeout. It can also be ordered for delivery via LiberTea’s website, GrabFood, foodpanda, or Pick-a-roo. – Rappler.com