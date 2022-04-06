Food
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
33 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
milk tea

LOOK: LiberTea introduces new Taro Halo for the summer!

Rappler.com
LOOK: LiberTea introduces new Taro Halo for the summer!

LiberTea's Facebook page

Say 'halo' to LiberTea's newest milk tea drink, packed with your fave halo-halo toppings!

MANILA, Philippines – Army Navy’s popular tea brand, LiberTea, has something new up its sweet sleeve: the jam-packed Taro Halo beverage, available for a limited time only!

LiberTea introduced their latest drink on April Fool’s, but thankfully, it wasn’t a joke – the blended taro and milk beverage comes with the usual halo-halo sinkers like buko strips, gulaman, sago, sweetened beans, ube halaya, and leche flan, topped with more leche flan and toasted pinipig. It costs P170 per 470ml reusable glass jar.

The new LiberTea Taro Halo is available in select Army Navy stores for dine-in or takeout. It can also be ordered for delivery via LiberTea’s website, GrabFood, foodpanda, or Pick-a-roo. – Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

milk tea