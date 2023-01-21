Only 300 bowls of Ramen Nagi’s Niboshi King will be available on January 25 to 26

Hand-carried from Japan, this rare limited edition ramen will only be served a first-come-first-served basis!

MANILA, Philippines – A super rare Limited King Ramen from Ramen Nagi is heading to our shores this January 25 to 26. Will you be one of the 300 lucky customers to get a taste of the special Niboshi King?

NIBOSHI KING. Photo courtesy of Ramen Nagi

Hand-carried from Japan, the branch-exclusive Unbelievable Niboshi King will only be available on those two days, from 11 am to 10 pm, at Ramen Nagi’s One Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City branch. Only 300 bowls of the limited edition ramen will be served on a first-come-first-served basis. One bowl costs P650.

The Niboshi King features a rich tonkotsu broth infused with niboshi, dried sardines used in Japanese cooking. “Its unique flavor adds a bold taste to a dish with its umami-rich glutamates, making it a good addition to stock and sauces,” Ramen Nagi said.

Other toppings include fresh handcrafted noodles, chashu, garlic, peanuts, seaweed, Japanese white onion, bamboo shoots, spicy paste, egg, signature Nagi spices, and ittan-men (wide noodles).

ITTAN-MEN WIDE NOODLES. Photo courtesy of Ramen Nagi

Each bowl is made “true to its origin,” using only unique Ramen Nagi water as the secret to its ramen and a 20-hour boiled broth constantly stirred with a master chef’s technique. Ramen Nagi uses traditional noodle-making methods from gourmet ramen expert Chef Satoshi Ikuta’s hometown.

The last time Ramen Nagi brought the Niboshi King to the Philippines was in January 2019 at the Greenbelt 3 branch in Makati City. The ramen chain’s Limited King Ramen for January 2023 is the Tom Yum Ramen. – Rappler.com