LIST: Besides burgers, here are drive-thru spots for donuts, coffee, and pizza!

MANILA, Philippines – During a pandemic, there really is no (safe) place like home. But when intense cravings arise during the day or even late at night, drive-thru locations are a life-saver, especially if delivery apps are taking too long and takeout is too much of a hassle.

Driving in the comfort of your own car for your favorite snack or drink, at your own time, is a convenient, safe, and fun way to satisfy a craving. Aside from the usual fast-food restaurants, here’s a list of drive-thru locations of popular brands around the Philippines for your donut, coffee, and even pizza fixes!

Dunkin’

Craving for a box of Choco Butternut munchkins or a bucket of Choco Wacko donuts? Donut worry – Dunkin’s gotchu with their convenient drive-thru and bike-thru branches!

The donut chain opened their first drive-thru branch in January 2021 at Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, followed by another mini drive-thru store with an al fresco roof deck at Petron, E. Rodriquez corner Tomas Morato, Quezon City. In December 2021, they opened another mini drive-thru in Shell Marilao, Bulacan. Dunkin’ also currently has a “Pasalubong Express” curbside pick-up service spot at Robinsons Galleria’s Veranda Driveway.

Have some glimpse of nature on Dunkin' NEWEST store – Shell Roosevelt in Quezon City. 💕 Capture this picture-perfect spot while enjoying al fresco dining. 🍃 All wheel riders are also welcome with its Bike Lane and Drive-Thru. pic.twitter.com/2OcZ5vEEYr — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) January 3, 2022

In December, Dunkin’ opened their first drive-thru store in Visayas at Dunkin’ Palo in Baybay Road, Brgy. Paras Palo, Leyte; and one in Shell Bago Aplaya in Davao City.

Dunkin' Jetti Antipolo is NOW OPEN! 🥰 Swing by and grab some pasalubong via our drive-thru. 🏍 #DunkinPH #DunkinJettiAntipolo pic.twitter.com/EwH9hFsupY — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) January 11, 2022

In January 2022, Dunkin’ opened another al fresco and drive-thru branch in Shell Roosevelt, Quezon City, which also includes a bike lane; followed by a 24/7 branch in Shell Sumulong Highway, Cainta, Rizal; and in Jetti Antipolo.

Krispy Kreme

Currently, Krispy Kreme has a 24/7 drive-thru mini store along White Plains, Quezon City; in Bukaneg Street, Malate, Manila; and in Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City. A new one in Shell Cainta (beside STI) will be opening in February.

Here are their other drive-thru branches around the country:

Limketkai, Cagayan De Oro

SM Ecoland, Davao

Harbor Square, Pasay

Shell Mamplasan SLEX (Northbound), Biñan, Laguna

Sta. Lucia Mall, Cainta, Rizal

Petron NLEX (Northbound), Marilao, Bulacan

Shell Mexico NLEX

Burgos Eats, BGC, Taguig

Paseo de Magallanes, Makati

Total SLEX, Sta. Rosa, Laguna

Petron San Jose, Nueva Ecija

Lipa Ayala Highway

Petron Roxas Boulevard, Pasay

Total Commonwealth, Matandang Balara, Quezon City (24 hours)

EDSA Eats Main Ave., Cubao, Quezon City

Lola Nena’s

Homegrown bakeshop Lola Nena’s opened their first drive-thru store in November 2021 in Madison Square, Alabang-Zapote Road, Las Piñas City from 9 am to 8 pm daily.

The store serves Lola Nena’s complete menu – donuts, pichi-pichi, siopao tostada, palabok, bihon, and more – with the addition of new solo meals slated for the coming months.

Yellow Cab

You never really know when pizza cravings will hit, so luckily, Yellow Cab has a 24/7 drive-thru store open along White Plains, Quezon City (right beside Krispy Kreme)! The mini branch also accepts outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery orders.

Starbucks

For your iced coffee, frappuccino, and pastries fix, Starbucks Philippines has several drive-thru branches located around the country.

Petron NLEX – Marilao, Bulacan

Mac Arthur Highway – Malolos, Bulacan

Sierra Valley – Cainta

Vermosa – Cavite

Axis Entertainment – Escario, Cebu

South Hub, Caltex SLEX – Mamplasan, Laguna

EVIA Daang Hari – Las Pinas City

Capitol Commons – Pasig City

74th West Ave – Quezon City

Metropoli – E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave

Quezon Avenue and West 4th

St. Charbel, Mindanao Ave. – Quezon City

Marcos Highway – Rizal

32nd & 7th Ave – Taguig City

NLEX Drive and Dine – Valenzuela City

340 Edsa, East Grace Park – Caloocan City

