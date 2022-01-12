LIST: Besides burgers, here are drive-thru spots for donuts, coffee, and pizza!

MANILA, Philippines – During a pandemic, there really is no (safe) place like home. But when intense cravings arise during the day or even late at night, drive-thru locations are a life-saver, especially if delivery apps are taking too long and takeout is too much of a hassle.
Driving in the comfort of your own car for your favorite snack or drink, at your own time, is a convenient, safe, and fun way to satisfy a craving. Aside from the usual fast-food restaurants, here’s a list of drive-thru locations of popular brands around the Philippines for your donut, coffee, and even pizza fixes!
Dunkin’
Craving for a box of Choco Butternut munchkins or a bucket of Choco Wacko donuts? Donut worry – Dunkin’s gotchu with their convenient drive-thru and bike-thru branches!
The donut chain opened their first drive-thru branch in January 2021 at Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, followed by another mini drive-thru store with an al fresco roof deck at Petron, E. Rodriquez corner Tomas Morato, Quezon City. In December 2021, they opened another mini drive-thru in Shell Marilao, Bulacan. Dunkin’ also currently has a “Pasalubong Express” curbside pick-up service spot at Robinsons Galleria’s Veranda Driveway.
In December, Dunkin’ opened their first drive-thru store in Visayas at Dunkin’ Palo in Baybay Road, Brgy. Paras Palo, Leyte; and one in Shell Bago Aplaya in Davao City.
In January 2022, Dunkin’ opened another al fresco and drive-thru branch in Shell Roosevelt, Quezon City, which also includes a bike lane; followed by a 24/7 branch in Shell Sumulong Highway, Cainta, Rizal; and in Jetti Antipolo.
Krispy Kreme
Currently, Krispy Kreme has a 24/7 drive-thru mini store along White Plains, Quezon City; in Bukaneg Street, Malate, Manila; and in Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City. A new one in Shell Cainta (beside STI) will be opening in February.
Here are their other drive-thru branches around the country:
- Limketkai, Cagayan De Oro
- SM Ecoland, Davao
- Harbor Square, Pasay
- Shell Mamplasan SLEX (Northbound), Biñan, Laguna
- Sta. Lucia Mall, Cainta, Rizal
- Petron NLEX (Northbound), Marilao, Bulacan
- Shell Mexico NLEX
- Burgos Eats, BGC, Taguig
- Paseo de Magallanes, Makati
- Total SLEX, Sta. Rosa, Laguna
- Petron San Jose, Nueva Ecija
- Lipa Ayala Highway
- Petron Roxas Boulevard, Pasay
- Total Commonwealth, Matandang Balara, Quezon City (24 hours)
- EDSA Eats Main Ave., Cubao, Quezon City
Lola Nena’s
Homegrown bakeshop Lola Nena’s opened their first drive-thru store in November 2021 in Madison Square, Alabang-Zapote Road, Las Piñas City from 9 am to 8 pm daily.
The store serves Lola Nena’s complete menu – donuts, pichi-pichi, siopao tostada, palabok, bihon, and more – with the addition of new solo meals slated for the coming months.
Yellow Cab
You never really know when pizza cravings will hit, so luckily, Yellow Cab has a 24/7 drive-thru store open along White Plains, Quezon City (right beside Krispy Kreme)! The mini branch also accepts outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery orders.
Starbucks
For your iced coffee, frappuccino, and pastries fix, Starbucks Philippines has several drive-thru branches located around the country.
- Petron NLEX – Marilao, Bulacan
- Mac Arthur Highway – Malolos, Bulacan
- Sierra Valley – Cainta
- Vermosa – Cavite
- Axis Entertainment – Escario, Cebu
- South Hub, Caltex SLEX – Mamplasan, Laguna
- EVIA Daang Hari – Las Pinas City
- Capitol Commons – Pasig City
- 74th West Ave – Quezon City
- Metropoli – E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave
- Quezon Avenue and West 4th
- St. Charbel, Mindanao Ave. – Quezon City
- Marcos Highway – Rizal
- 32nd & 7th Ave – Taguig City
- NLEX Drive and Dine – Valenzuela City
- 340 Edsa, East Grace Park – Caloocan City
– Rappler.com