Out-of-town success! 9 province-based chains that made it big in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which province-born brands do you love the most, 'promdi' bottom of your heart?

MANILA, Philippines – For Filipinos from the provinces, it’s a proud and heartwarming feeling to see your favorite restaurant chain or small shop make it big in the city. Expanding a province-based establishment to the competitive Manila market is no joke – with its own set of challenges, the journey is fulfilling, but not always easy nor successful.

Due to unforeseen circumstances like the pandemic, swine flu, and “absurd” commodity prices, Cebu’s Zubuchon will be closing down all Manila branches in August. Also due to “trying times,” Siargao’s favorite pizza spot Kermit closed its Poblacion branch in October 2021 after two years. Even Bicol’s own fast food giant Biggs Diner had to close its SM Fairview branch, which opened in November 2019.

However, several provincial favorites have managed to not only make it through, but to make themselves known. From humble beginnings, these names have become household Manila favorites!

Sans Rival Cakes & Pastries

Sans Rival Cakes & Pastries is best known for serving Dumaguete’s pride and joy – the all-time favorite OG silvanas, made from “treasured family heritage recipes.” The Visayas-based shop first made its way to Manila in 2018 with its first kiosk in Food Choices, Glorietta 4, Makati City, selling also its famous sans rival and butterscotch. Since then, the brand has opened kiosks in Shangri-La Plaza, Robinsons Magnolia, and BF Homes.

The family-owned business first opened its main store in 1977 along San Jose Street, and now has stores in Robinsons Place Dumaguete and Sans Rival Bistro on Rizal Boulevard. Its claim to fame is the original buttercream silvanas – thin, cashew meringue wafers layered with a butter mousseline and coated in cookie crumbs; it is also called the cookie version of the sans rival cake.

In January 2021, the brand added a trio of new flavors to its current buttercream and chocolate menu: ube, pandan, and strawberry. They introduced the chocolate flavor in 2010.

Vizco’s

When Vizco’s first announced its out-of-town expansion in 2021, Metro Manila fans were berry excited to finally get a taste of Baguio’s famous Strawberry Shortcake!

Baguio’s tourist-favorite cake shop opened two branches in SM Annex North EDSA and another in SM Megamall Building A in 2021, and a third branch in SM City Grand Central, Caloocan City in July 2022.

Vizco’s is best known for its homemade strawberry shortcake using Baguio’s fresh, juicy strawberries, served in different shapes and sizes. Vizco’s Bakeshop and Restaurant opened its first branch along Session Road, Baguio City in 2004. Since then, they’ve opened more branches in SM Baguio and Camp John Hay, with take-out kiosks in different malls.

Aida’s Chicken

One of Bacolod’s most famous chicken inasal houses – Aida’s Chicken – operates an unassuming, low-key, but institutional branch at the ground floor of Makati Cinema Square, Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.

Hailed as “D’ Best in Bacolod City,” Aida’s serves original grilled chicken inasal – Bacolod’s specialty – and other Ilonggo dishes on the menu. Its original branch is located in Manokan Country in Reclamation Area, Bacolod City, where rows of the best chicken inasal stalls are found.

Razon’s Halo-Halo

What was meant to be halo-halo and palabok served only for a large family has now become nationwide favorites! The idea for Razon’s Halo-Halo was founded in 1972 in Guagua, Pampanga by three sisters – Severina, Elena, and Virginia – who by 1996 began expanding the family business within Pampanga.

Razon’s white halo-halo quickly grew famous for being delicately creamy, made only with three simple ingredients: macapuno, saging, and leche flan. With the regional success of the halo-halo and pancit luglug (shrimp noodle dish), Razon’s Food Corporation (RFC) was established in 2003 and brought Pampanga’s pride to Metro Manila, alongside ensaymada, dinuguan, chicharon, assorted tarts, and other specialty faves. Razon’s of Guagua now has over 15 branches in the city!

Nathaniel’s Bakeshop

Also originating from Pampanga, Nathaniel’s first started as a small food business in 1994, owned by couple Fernando and Nelly Co, who would sell siopao and siomai from their family garage in San Fernando.

Fernando also began selling to gasoline stations around Pampanga, but it was the introduction of their flagship product – creamy, frozen buko salad made from pandan jelly, buko, and coconut cream – that catapulted them to the success that is now Nathaniel’s Food Corporation.

Now, Nathaniel’s Bakeshop has over several branches across Metro Manila, selling hundreds of frozen buko salad boxes a day and other merienda and dessert favorites, like dinuguan, barbecue, puto pao, pancit, and more!

Rico’s Lechon

Rico’s Lechon calls itself “Cebu’s best” for authentic “crispy, juicy, and flavorful” lechon in original and spicy flavors, coming from its first restaurant-slash-litsonan’s home province of Cebu.

Despite an increased cost of supplies and ingredients in Manila, Rico’s arrival in the city was welcomed in 2018 when it opened its first branch in Fort Entertainment Complex in Bonifacio Global City, operated by Meat Concepts Corp.

The pigs are roasted at the Fort Strip flagship restaurant, where master roasters tend to each pig for over four hours. Meat Concepts Corp noted that the roasting technique in Manila is different from Cebu – at the Fort, it’s done indoors (in Cebu, it’s done outdoors). Since then, Rico’s Lechon has opened in Tiendesita’s in Pasig, Top of the Glo in Glorietta Makati, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Festival Southmall, and UP Town Center in Quezon City. In the pandemic, they began selling frozen packs of its lechon in supermarkets and ready-to-eat rice meals in 7/11 stores nationwide.

Don Henrico’s

Homegrown, family-style American-Italian restaurant Don Henrico’s started out as a 75-seater restaurant along Session Road in Baguio City in 1993. The Northern Luzon-based brand became a favorite for its “big plates” of Supreme Pizza, pasta, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, buffalo wings, and other comfort food staples.

As of today, Don Henrico’s can still be found in Glorietta 1 Makati City, Ayala Malls Feliz in Pasig City, Festival Mall Alabang, and along Roxas Blvd, Malate.

Antonio’s

Tagaytay’s iconic dining spot Antonio’s opened Antonio’s Manila in December 2022, taking the luxurious fine dining route for its lunch and dinner reservations in partnership with luxury dealership PGA Cars.

The restaurant located along EDSA at PGA Cars and beside EDSA Beverage Design Group is the first out-of-city branch of Antonio’s Tagaytay since its founding by Chef Tonyboy Escalante 20 years ago. Its opening was followed by fellow Tagaytay staple Breakfast at Antonio’s new branch in Robinsons Magnolia, which opened in May with the same all-day breakfast and European brunch bistro menu.

Both are under Antonio’s Group of Restaurants, which also includes Balay Dako and Lanai Lounge.

Tsokolateria

The out-of-town dining destination known for serving “everything cacao and everything local” first opened at The Boutique Bed & Breakfast along Tagaytay Highway, and can also be found in D’Mall Boracay and Baguio’s Igorot Stairs.

Tsokolateria first officially forayed into the Manila dining scene in January, opening its SM Aura branch in Taguig City. It is also reported to open in Greenbelt 5, Makati City. It briefly opened a branch in Quezon City in 2019, but it has since been closed down.

Tsokolateria is part of the Happy Concepts Group, which also operates Pamana and Hawaiian BBQ. – Rappler.com