LIST: Restaurants offering relief aid for Typhoon Carina, southwest monsoon victims

Free sopas, lugaw, coffee, hot meals, and more – the local F&B industry is doing what they can to help the affected communities

MANILA, Philippines – The local food and beverage industry has teamed up to provide relief aid and free meals to the victims of Typhoon Carina, and the enhanced southwest monsoon, or habagat, in true bayanihan spirit. Metro Manila was placed under a state of calamity on Wednesday, July 24.

Just like various relief organizations, fandom-led groups, and Filipino celebrities, here are some local restaurants and food businesses lending a hand to affected communities in their own ways.

Mama Lou’s Italian Kitchen

As of Thursday, July 25, Mama Lou’s Zuppa di Maccheroni, or “Sopas,” is still available at all Mama Lou’s branches nationwide.

“Come in and enjoy a bowl of warm, comforting goodness. No minimum order and completely free of charge. Stay safe and know that everyone is always Welcome Home at Mama Lou’s,” the homegrown restaurant wrote on Wednesday, July 24.

Urban Chick

Urban Chick in Maginhawa is allowing customers to “sponsor a bowl of lugaw” for P25 only. The sponsored bowls of lugaw are being brought to evacuation centers in Quezon City.

Trining’s

For just P50, you can help Trining’s in Marikina, and Gulay Drive PH provide bowls of hot soup for those affected by the floods. The bowls are being delivered to evacuation centers in Marikina.

Azadore Restaurant

Chef Tatung of Azadore is holding a drive of in-kind donations at the Quezon City restaurant. The donations are being used to cook free hot meals for evacuation centers, schools, and affected families. Volunteers are also welcome to help cook and distribute the food.

Parmigiano Ristorante Pizzeria

All branches of the restaurant are offering stranded employees nearby complimentary coffee and focaccia bread until July 25 for no minimum purchase, and for dine-in only.

“For those who are stranded and need a place to rest until the storm settles, our Parmigiano branches are open. Just a small token to let you know how much we appreciate you. Stay safe,” they wrote.

Parmigiano Ristorante Pizzeria has branches in Alabang, Newport, Uptown BGC, and Gateway 2.

Blackbox Katipunan

From July 25 to July 28, restaurant and bar Blackbox Katipunan is donating a portion of its profits to those in need. The funds raised will be donated to Angat Buhay through the Tanging Yaman Foundation.

Zuniga’s Catering

The family-owned catering arm’s commissary in Pasay City is serving free hot meals for the victims of the enhanced southwest monsoon and typhoon – assorted breads, pastries, and arroz caldo.

Do you know of any more restaurants helping out? – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com