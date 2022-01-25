LIST: Where to get fruit baskets to gift your sick loved ones

Surprise a sick loved one with care packages of immunity-boosting local and imported fruits from these online shops

MANILA, Philippines – Being physically there to take of your sick loved ones may not be possible during COVID-19, but you can still show your love, support, and care through thoughtful gifts, care packages, and deliveries. And nothing says “get well soon” better than a basket of immune system-boosting fresh fruits!

Fruit baskets are not only well-curated and pretty to look at, but also pack a host of health benefits from various local and imported fruits, plus a variety of vitamins and minerals that’ll help make the road to recovery a (hopefully) easier one for your loved ones. Buying fruit baskets also saves you – the buyer – the time and effort of having to individually pick the fruits to give. Luckily, these local businesses can already do that for you (or give you the option to customize, if that’s what you prefer)!

Fruit Nation

Fruit Nation can cater to same-day delivery orders of fresh fruits and vegetables, presented in wicker baskets and in different curated assortments. Their best sellers include the City’s Basket (P1,300), comprising of 12-13 kinds of fruits, with a total of 16-17 pieces; Nation’s Basket (P1,500) with 19-20 pieces inside; and the Family’s Basket (P1,000) with 14-15 fruits inside. Fruits will depend on availability.

You can also opt to have wine or a pack of vitamins included for an additional P200. Their baskets can even come with a Get Well Soon note and personalized card!

Fruit Nation is based in Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City. They accept Metro Manila and provincial orders via website.

The Healthy Fruit Basket

The Healthy Fruit Basket has a wide variety of curated fruit baskets (more than 10 options) for different customers, depending on your budget and the kinds of fruits you or your loved ones fancy.

There’s the simple Starter Basket (P850) with apples, oranges, lemons, pears, and grapes; the Sweet Mix (P1,550) with apples, bananas, oranges, guyabanos, avocados, lemons, and grapes; Good Buy (P1,750) with green grapes, dark grapes, strawberries, mangoes, and bananas; and All I Want (P1,800) with dragon fruits, papayas, apples, oranges, and melons.

The Healthy Fruit Basket also offers a COVID-Ready Basket (P1,900) with apples, bananas, oranges, pears, kiwis, lemons, lanzones, grapes, a box of face masks, alcohol, and vitamins.

You can also opt to add balloons, flowers, cake, wine, or a free handwritten dedication note to your chosen basket. You can also customize your own basket by choosing individual fruits.

The Healthy Fruit Basket offers free same-day delivery for Metro Manila orders. Just order via Instagram.

Dolce Frutta

Dolce Frutta doesn’t exactly offer fruit baskets, but a fruit box is almost the same! The local community store recently launched the Prosperity Fruit Box (P1,750) fit for Chinese New Year, but it can be enjoyed any time of the year. It consists of autumn pears, Chilean red cherries, longans, blueberries, pomelos, Korean persimmons, Korean pears, crimson red grapes, Fuji apples, century pears, navel oranges, kiat kiats, and green kiwis.

They also have a Chinese New Year Fortune Gift Box (P1,880) that comes with red pomelos, pineapples, pomegranates, peaches, sugar kiats, envy apples, crimson grapes, jelly oranges, and gold coin candies plus tikoy.

The Healthy Fruit Pack (P1,500) has 125 grams of blueberries, two pieces of Fuji apple, envy apples, three pears, one kilogram red grapes, four kiwis, and three oranges. If you like plums, the anti-inflammatory and constipation-relieving Fun Plum Pack (P1,000) has 500 grams worth of black plums, mini plums, red plums, green plums, yellow nectarines, and white nectarines. You can also curate your own fruit gift box!

Dolce Frutta is based in Bonifacio Global City and Greenhills. They take orders on Instagram.

Fruits and More

Local business Fruits and More offers four kinds of C.AR.E. Packages – the C (P900) offers Davao pomelos, pineapples, lemons, oranges, and green kiwis; A (P2,000) has seedless red grapes, strawberries, blueberries, dark chocolate, and red dragon fruits; R (P750) has bananas, papayas, apples, mangos, and pears; while E (P1,000) has pineapples, pomelos, bananas, papayas, apples, oranges, lemons, and mangos. You can also include a dedication card.

C stands for rich in Vitamin C; A is for antioxidants; R is for recovery; and E is for energize.

For Chinese New Year, they also launched the Prosperity Fruit Box (P2,222), which includes Hami melons, pineapples, seedless red grapes, papayas, pomelos, mangos, apples, century pears, persimmons, ponkans, lemons, and green kiwis. Fruits are subject to availability.

You can order and ask for the updated pricelist from Fruits and More’s Instagram page.

Happy Fruits

Happy Fruits offers thoughtful “Love & Care Fruit Baskets” in three variants. The All The Best (P1,200) has Fuji apples, lemons, navel oranges, century pear,s and crimson grapes; Stronger Than Ever (P1,800) has the same fruits but with Driscoll’s blueberries; and Healthy & Happy (P2,500) has an additional pack of Driscoll’s strawberries.

Each fruit basket comes with clear wrap, a ribbon, and printed greeting card. You can also customize your own basket. Happy Fruits offers same-day Metro Manila delivery (just place your orders before 3 pm). You can order through Instagram or 82443629.

Fruit Loot

Fruit Loot offers premium exported fruits from all over the world. The direct fruits supplier offers a new Chinese New Year Basket (P1,600), which comes with a kilogram of sugar kiats, pomelos, red grapes, pineapples, Korean pears, oranges, gala apples, and red cherries.

They also have a Vitamin C Basket (P1,000) of oranges, lemons, pomelos, green kiwis, and New Zealand gala apples; Happy Basket (P1,500) of US piñata apples, Australian ponkans, and Australian lemons; and a Fortune Basket (P1,600) with cherries, red grapes, longans, persimmon, US green apples, red apples, Fuji apples, century pears, Korean pears, pomelos, green kiwis, and Australian navel oranges.

They can do same-day deliveries from Mondays to Saturdays. You can order via GrabMart, MetroMart, or their website.