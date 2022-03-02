Food
Lola Nena’s Triple Cheese Donut Ice Cream now exists, and we’re here for it

Steph Arnaldo
Lola Nena's Facebook page

It's your favorite Triple Cheese Donuts, mixed into Merry Moo's thick ice cream!

MANILA, Philippines – In what may be the sweetest collab of 2022 so far, we introduce an indulgent crossover you donut want to miss out on – introducing Merry Moo’s latest Triple Cheese Donut flavor, featuring the all-time favorite Triple Cheese Donuts of Lola Nena’s!

Local artisanal ice cream brand Merry Moo uses their signature sweet doughnut ice cream base for this limited edition flavor that fans of Lola Nena’s cheesy, sugary donuts will love. Mixed into the ice cream are hefty chunks of actual Lola Nena’s Triple Cheese Donuts, as well as savory cheese bits.

It’s an addictive, multi-textural ice cream experience that doesn’t veer away from the sweet-savory goodness of Lola Nena’s Triple Cheese donuts and the thick, creamy consistency of Merry Moo’s homemade ice cream.

A pint of Merry Moo’s Triple Cheese Donut flavor costs P450. It will be available starting Thursday, March 3 until April or May 2022.

Customers can order a pint (or two, or three) online for delivery via Merry Moo’s website, or via take-out from Lola Nena’s Xavierville, Katipunan and Jupiter Street, Makati City branches. – Rappler.com

If she’s not writing about food, she’s probably thinking about it. From advertising copywriter to freelance feature writer, Steph Arnaldo finally turned her part-time passion into a full-time career. She’s written about food, lifestyle, and wellness for Rappler since 2018.
