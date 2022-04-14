LOOK: Jollibee introduces new Choco Float

Joining the Coke Float and Royal Float is the new Choco Float, also topped with vanilla soft serve ice cream

MANILA, Philippines – Just in time for summer, Jollibee introduces a new flavor to their refreshing float menu – the Choco Float!

The Choco Float (P49) is a smooth chocolate drink topped with Jollibees’ vanilla soft serve ice cream. It joins the fast food chain’s returning roster of soda floats – the Coke Float and Royal Float (P40), which are Coke and Royal with vanilla soft-serve on top.

Jollibee’s new refreshers are available in all Jollibee stores nationwide starting April for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery via Jollibee’s app, website, hotline, GrabFood, and foodpanda. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern.