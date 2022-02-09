Ooh, fancy! Lugang Café meals now available at 7-Eleven stores

Craving Chinese cuisine? You can now get these two chicken dishes from Lugang Café in microwaveable, to-go packaging!

MANILA, Philippines – Feeling a bit shala and craving for fancy Chinese cuisine, but still on a budget? Say shala-mat to 7-Eleven, because the convenience store chain now carries new Chef Creations meals in collaboration with Chinese restaurant Lugang Café.

THREE CUP CHICKEN. Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven Philippines

Among the restaurant-quality, on-the-go meals available in stores are Three Cup Chicken (P99), which has chicken in a sweet-savory glaze of sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice wine; and Lugang’s Sweet and Sour Chicken (P105), which has fried chicken strips coated in Lugang Café’s signature sweet and sour sauce. Both single-serve packed meals come with steamed white rice, and can be microwaved at home for reheating.

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN. Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven Philippines

7-Eleven has previously partnered with Manam Express and Rico’s Lechon for their other Chef Creations meals.

The new Lugang Café meals are available in all 7-Eleven stores in Luzon starting Wednesday, February 9. – Rappler.com