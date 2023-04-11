Turning Japanese! M Bakery’s new matcha cupcakes, sakura cupcakes only available at Mitsukoshi Mall

MANILA, Philippines – In honor of Japan’s Mitsukoshi Mall in Bonifacio Global City, M Bakery’s newest store has introduced branch-exclusive flavors inspired by the Land of the Rising Sun – matcha and sakura (cherry blossom) cupcakes!

Last March, New York-based M Bakery opened its fourth Metro Manila branch at the lower ground floor of Mitsukoshi Mall. M Bakery, known for its signature banana pudding, now offers Matcha Cupcakes (P165) that feature a soft, fluffy, and moist matcha-flavored cupcake base, topped with a smooth, thick, slightly earthy, and sweet matcha meringue buttercream frosting that’s balanced.

It’s dusted with green tea powder on top, which makes it an even more enjoyable “matcha made in heaven” for the matcha-loving sweet tooths out there.

The Cherry Blossom Cupcakes (P165) arrived just in time for Haru Season in Japan! The beautifully and carefully frosted cupcake is available in either vanilla or chocolate flavors, topped with a baby pink vanilla buttercream frosting and sakura design. In terms of taste, it’s not as floral as one might expect a sakura-flavored treat to taste, but it is a well-made, classic, sweet cupcake that’s pretty on the eyes.

Customers can order M Bakery’s cupcakes by piece or in a box of two, six, or a dozen for dine-in, take-out, or delivery through food delivery apps.

M Bakery fans must not also miss out on the new branch-exclusive Banana Milk Tres Leches (P295)! Inspired by the banana milk trend in Korea and Japan, this dessert has a super moist, soft, and light banana sponge cake that’s heavily soaked in homemade banana-flavored milk. It’s topped with light whipped cream and crunchy banana chips for texture. The cake really melts in your mouth!

M Bakery in Mitsukoshi Mall is open from 10 am to 10 pm daily. M Bakery also has other branches in One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Power Plant Mall, and SM Megamall. – Rappler.com